Gemalto releases findings of first half 2016 Breach Level Index

Data breaches up 15% and compromised data records up 31% compared to previous

six months



Identity and personal data theft account for 64% of all data breaches



Healthcare organizations account for nearly one-third of all data breaches



Amsterdam - September 20, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world

leader in digital security, today released the findings of the Breach Level

Index revealing that data breaches increased 15% in the first six months of

2016 compared to the last six months of 2015. Worldwide, there were 974 reported

data breaches and more than 554 million compromised data records in the first

half of 2016, compared to 844 data breaches and 424 million compromised data

records in the previous six months. In addition, 52% percent of the data

breaches in the first half of this year did not disclose the number of

compromised records at the time they were reported.



The Breach Level Index is a global database that tracks data breaches and

measures their severity based on multiple dimensions, including the number of

records compromised, the type of data, the source of the breach, how the data

was used, and whether or not the data was encrypted. By assigning a severity

score to each breach, the Breach Level Index provides a comparative list of

breaches, distinguishing data breaches that are a not serious versus those that

are truly impactful.



According to the Breach Level Index, more than 4.8 billion data records have

been exposed since 2013 when the index began benchmarking publicly disclosed

data breaches. For the first six months of 2016, identity theft was the leading

type of data breach, accounting for 64% of all data breaches, up from 53% in the

previous six months. Malicious outsiders were the leading source of data



breaches, accounting for 69% of breaches, up from 56% in the previous six

months.



"Over the past twelve months hackers have continued to go after both low hanging

fruit and unprotected sensitive personal data that can be used to steal

identities," Jason Hart, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Data

Protection at Gemalto. "The theft of user names and account affiliation may be

irritating for consumers, but the failure of organizations to protect sensitive

personal information and identities is a growing problem that will have

implications for consumer confidence in the digital services and companies they

entrust with their personal data."



Across industries, the healthcare industry accounted for 27% of data breaches

and saw its number of data breaches increase 25% compared to the previous six

months. However, healthcare represented just 5% of compromised data records

versus 12% in the previous six months. Government accounted for 14% of all data

breaches, which was the same as the previous six months, but represented 57% of

compromised records. Financial services companies accounted for 12% of all data

breaches, a 4% decline compared to previous six months, but accounted for just

2% of compromised data records. Retail accounted for 11% of data breaches, and

declined 6% versus the previous six months, and accounted for 3% of compromised

data records. Education accounted for 11% of data breaches and represented less

than one percent of all compromised records. All other industries represented

16% of data breaches and 16% of compromised data records.



In terms of top three geographic regions for reported data breaches, 79% were in

North America, 9% were in Europe, and 8% were in Asia-Pacific.



Breach Level Index: Understanding That Not All Data Breaches Are Equal in

Severity

As data breaches continue to grow in frequency and size, it is becoming more

difficult for consumers, government regulatory agencies and companies to

distinguish between nuisance data breaches and truly impactful mega breaches,"

said Jason Hart, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Data Protection

at Gemalto. "News reports fail to make these distinctions, but they are

important to understand because each have different consequences. A breach

involving 100 million user names is not as severe as a breach of one million

accounts with social security numbers and other personally identifiable

information that are used for financial gain."



"In this increasingly digital world, companies, organizations and governments

are storing greater and greater amounts of data that has varying levels of

sensitivity. At the same time, it is clear that data breaches are going to

happen and that companies need to shift from a total reliance on breach

prevention to strategies that help them secure the breach. That is why more

focus needs to be understanding what really constitutes sensitive data, where it

is stored, and using the best means to defend it. At the end of the day, the

best way to protect data is to kill it. That means ensuring user credentials are

secured with strong authentication and sensitive data is protected with

encryption so it is useless to the thieves."



For a full summary of data breach incidents by industry, source, type and

geographic region, download the H1 2016 Breach Level Index Report.



