Valmet's Capital Markets Day 2016 in Helsinki today on September 20, 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 20, 2016 at 8:30 a.m. EET



Valmet will host Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts

today, Tuesday, September 20, 2016 in Helsinki. The aim of the event is to

provide information about Valmet's strategy according to which Valmet targets to

grow with improved profitability.



Valmet continues to implement its strategy through its four Must-Win

initiatives: Customer Excellence, Leader in technology and innovation,

Excellence in processes and Winning team. Valmet announced an increase to its

financial targets on June 21, 2016. The comparable EBITA in 2015 was 6.2

percent, and the long-term target for comparable EBITA margin was set to 8-10

percent. Valmet aims to reach the target through improvements especially in the

following key areas under the four Must-Wins: project management and execution;

sales process management; procurement and quality costs; technology, R&D and ERP

(Enterprise resource planning).



Comment from Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet:



"We have strengthened our offering and market position, and made strong progress

in sustainability as part our strategy. We have a solid roadmap to move towards

the new, more ambitious financial targets. By continuing to concentrate on our

four Must-Wins we take the company forward together with our Valmet team located

around the world. We are committed to moving our customers' performance forward

with our unique offering and way to serve", says Pasi Laine, President and CEO

of Valmet.



Agenda for Capital Markets Day 2016



8:30 am Registration and coffee



9:00 am Opening of Valmet CMD 2016



Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations



9:05 am Valmet's way forward



Pasi Laine, President and CEO



9:40 am Services will grow over two times the market growth





Jukka Tiitinen, Business Line President, Services



10:15 am Growing via competitor replacements and market expansion



Sakari Ruotsalainen, Business Line President, Automation



10:50 am Coffee break



11:20 am Carry on as the market leader



Jari Vähäpesola, Business Line President, Paper



11:55 am Entering new markets in energy, strengthening position in pulp



Bertel Karlstedt, Business Line President, Pulp and Energy



12:30 pm Lunch



1:30 pm Must-Win status and actions forward



Juha Lappalainen, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operational

Development



2:05 pm How Valmet will reach the new financial targets



Kari Saarinen, CFO



2:40 pm Concluding remarks



Pasi Laine, President and CEO



3:00 pm Coffee break



3:15 pm Small-group meetings with Valmet's management:



- R&D: Ari Saario, Director, Research and Development and Anders

Björn, Vice President, Tissue Mills Business Unit



- Industrial Internet: Kari Huovila, Vice President, Automation

Services and Xiangdong Zhu, Vice President, China Services



- Valmet way to serve: Helena Lamberg, Vice President, Marketing &

Communications, Automation and Services and Keon-Yeong Yoon, Vice

President, Asia-Pacific Service Operations



4:45 pm Cocktails and snacks





CMD presentation material and live webcast



The presentation material for Valmet's Capital Markets Day will be available at

Valmet's website on September 20, at approximately 8:30 a.m. EET at

www.valmet.com/cmd. The material is in English. It is possible the follow all

the Capital Markets Day's presentations as a live webcast at the same address. A

recording of the webcast will be available after the Capital Markets Day.





Further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel.

+358 10 672 0007

Practical arrangements: Titta Wäre, Legal Assistant, Valmet, tel.

+358 40 541 0577





VALMET



Kari Saarinen

CFO



Hanna-Maria Heikkinen

VP, Investor Relations







Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,

automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to

become the global champion in serving our customers.



Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper

production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced

services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our

customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and

energy.



Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000

professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to

moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is

in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal



Follow Valmet IR in Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Valmet via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.valmet.com



PressRelease by

Valmet

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/20/2016 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 495669

Character count: 6149

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Valmet

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease