Valmet's Capital Markets Day 2016 in Helsinki today on September 20, 2016

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 20, 2016 at 8:30 a.m. EET
Valmet will host Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts
today, Tuesday, September 20, 2016 in Helsinki. The aim of the event is to
provide information about Valmet's strategy according to which Valmet targets to
grow with improved profitability.
Valmet continues to implement its strategy through its four Must-Win
initiatives: Customer Excellence, Leader in technology and innovation,
Excellence in processes and Winning team. Valmet announced an increase to its
financial targets on June 21, 2016. The comparable EBITA in 2015 was 6.2
percent, and the long-term target for comparable EBITA margin was set to 8-10
percent. Valmet aims to reach the target through improvements especially in the
following key areas under the four Must-Wins: project management and execution;
sales process management; procurement and quality costs; technology, R&D and ERP
(Enterprise resource planning).
Comment from Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet:
"We have strengthened our offering and market position, and made strong progress
in sustainability as part our strategy. We have a solid roadmap to move towards
the new, more ambitious financial targets. By continuing to concentrate on our
four Must-Wins we take the company forward together with our Valmet team located
around the world. We are committed to moving our customers' performance forward
with our unique offering and way to serve", says Pasi Laine, President and CEO
of Valmet.
Agenda for Capital Markets Day 2016
8:30 am Registration and coffee
9:00 am Opening of Valmet CMD 2016
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations
9:05 am Valmet's way forward
Pasi Laine, President and CEO
9:40 am Services will grow over two times the market growth
Jukka Tiitinen, Business Line President, Services
10:15 am Growing via competitor replacements and market expansion
Sakari Ruotsalainen, Business Line President, Automation
10:50 am Coffee break
11:20 am Carry on as the market leader
Jari Vähäpesola, Business Line President, Paper
11:55 am Entering new markets in energy, strengthening position in pulp
Bertel Karlstedt, Business Line President, Pulp and Energy
12:30 pm Lunch
1:30 pm Must-Win status and actions forward
Juha Lappalainen, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operational
Development
2:05 pm How Valmet will reach the new financial targets
Kari Saarinen, CFO
2:40 pm Concluding remarks
Pasi Laine, President and CEO
3:00 pm Coffee break
3:15 pm Small-group meetings with Valmet's management:
- R&D: Ari Saario, Director, Research and Development and Anders
Björn, Vice President, Tissue Mills Business Unit
- Industrial Internet: Kari Huovila, Vice President, Automation
Services and Xiangdong Zhu, Vice President, China Services
- Valmet way to serve: Helena Lamberg, Vice President, Marketing &
Communications, Automation and Services and Keon-Yeong Yoon, Vice
President, Asia-Pacific Service Operations
4:45 pm Cocktails and snacks
CMD presentation material and live webcast
The presentation material for Valmet's Capital Markets Day will be available at
Valmet's website on September 20, at approximately 8:30 a.m. EET at
www.valmet.com/cmd. The material is in English. It is possible the follow all
the Capital Markets Day's presentations as a live webcast at the same address. A
recording of the webcast will be available after the Capital Markets Day.
Further information, please contact:
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel.
+358 10 672 0007
Practical arrangements: Titta Wäre, Legal Assistant, Valmet, tel.
+358 40 541 0577
VALMET
Kari Saarinen
CFO
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen
VP, Investor Relations
Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,
automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to
become the global champion in serving our customers.
Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper
production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced
services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our
customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and
energy.
Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000
professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to
moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is
in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal
Follow Valmet IR in Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir
Date: 09/20/2016 - 07:30
