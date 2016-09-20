Basilea announces distribution agreement with Unimedic for CRESEMBA® (isavuconazole) and Zevtera® (ceftobiprole) in the Nordic countries

Basel, Switzerland, September 20, 2016 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN)

announced today that Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd. (Basilea) has

entered into a license and distribution agreement with Unimedic Pharma AB

(Unimedic) for Basilea's antifungal CRESEMBA(®) (isavuconazole) and antibiotic

Zevtera(®) (ceftobiprole) in the Nordic countries, including Sweden, Denmark and

Norway, and Finland.



Under the terms of the agreement, Unimedic is granted an exclusive license to

import and commercialize isavuconazole and ceftobiprole in the region. Basilea

will be eligible to receive an upfront and sales milestone payments. Basilea

will remain the marketing authorization holder and Unimedic will be responsible

for commercialization and distribution of isavuconazole and ceftobiprole in

these countries.



David Veitch, Basilea's Chief Commercial Officer, stated: "We are pleased to

have entered into this partnership with Unimedic. The Nordic countries are

traditionally early adopters of innovative medicines. Unimedic focuses on

hospital anti-infectives and is well positioned for the commercialization of

both isavuconazole and ceftobiprole. With this partnership we are further

broadening the availability of our products to patients and physicians within

Europe."



About isavuconazole



Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal and the active

agent of the prodrug isavuconazonium sulfate. It is approved in the United

States for patients 18 years of age and older in the treatment of invasive

aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.(1) In Europe, isavuconazole received



marketing authorization for the treatment of adult patients with invasive

aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with mucormycosis for whom

amphotericin B is inappropriate.(2) Isavuconazole has orphan drug designation

for the approved indications in Europe and the US. Basilea commercializes

isavuconazole as CRESEMBA(®) in Germany, Italy, the UK and Austria and is

seeking national pricing and reimbursement in additional EU countries. In the

US, the drug is commercialized by Basilea's license partner Astellas Pharma US.

Outside the US and the EU, isavuconazole is currently not approved for

commercial use.



About invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis



Invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis are life-threatening fungal infections

that predominantly affect immunocompromised patients, such as patients with

cancer. Invasive aspergillosis is known for high morbidity and mortality.

Mucormycosis (also known as zygomycosis) is a rapidly progressing and life-

threatening invasive fungal infection, known for high morbidity and mortality.



About ceftobiprole



Ceftobiprole is a broad-spectrum antibiotic from the cephalosporin class for

i.v. administration with bactericidal activity against certain Gram-positive and

Gram-negative bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

(MRSA) and susceptible Pseudomonas spp. Ceftobiprole is approved for sale in 13

European countries and several non-European countries for the treatment of adult

patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and hospital-acquired pneumonia

(HAP), excluding ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP).(3, 4 )The drug is

currently commercialized in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Austria

and Switzerland.



About hospital-acquired and community-acquired pneumonia



Hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) is one of the most common hospital-acquired

infections and has been shown to have among the highest mortality rates of all

hospital-acquired infections.(5) Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

(MRSA) is one of the most frequent causes of hospital-acquired pneumonia.(6)

Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) is a common condition with up to 60% of the

patients requiring hospital admission and intravenous antibiotics.(7) Prompt

empiric intervention with an appropriate broad-spectrum antibiotic treatment is

considered a best medical practice. The increasing incidence of bacteria

resistant to many established antibiotics is a major concern.



About Basilea



Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company developing products

that address increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options

in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer.

The company uses the integrated research, development and commercial operations

of its subsidiary Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd. to discover, develop

and commercialize innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs

of patients with serious and potentially life-threatening conditions. Basilea

Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX

Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's

website www.basilea.com.



About Unimedic



Unimedic Pharma AB is a Swedish based specialty care company, focusing on

developing and commercializing specialty care pharmaceuticals mainly in the

Nordics but also in other parts of Europe. The company is primarily focused

towards Intensive care, Anti-infectives, and the Addiction therapeutic areas.

The company is today one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies within

the Nordic market and has, over the past three years, increased the turnover

from MSEK 100 to MSEK 600. Unimedic Pharma is owned by MedCap AB, listed on the

Stockholm stock exchange.



Disclaimer



This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking

statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other

factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance

or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from

any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such

forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this

communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-

looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.



For further information, please contact:



+-------------------------------------------------------+

| Peer Nils Schröder, PhD |

| Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations |

| +41 61 606 1102 |

| media_relations(at)basilea.com |

| investor_relations(at)basilea.com |

+-------------------------------------------------------+

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.



References



1 CRESEMBA(®) US prescribing information [Accessed: September 19, 2016]



2 European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) CRESEMBA(®):

http://www.ema.europa.eu

[Accessed: September 19, 2016]



3 UK Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC) Zevtera(®):

http://www.mhra.gov.uk/

[Accessed: September 19, 2016]



4 European trade name Zevtera(®) or Mabelio(®), depending on the country. The

drug has received national licenses in 13 European countries for the

treatment of adult patients with community- and hospital-acquired pneumonia

(CAP, HAP), excluding ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP): Austria,

Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway,

Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.



5 C. Rotstein et al. Clinical practice guidelines for hospital-acquired

pneumonia and ventilator-associated pneumonia in adults. Canadian Journal of

Infectious Diseases & Medical Microbiology 2008 (19), 19-53



6 R. N. Jones. Microbial etiologies of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia

and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia. Clinical Infectious Diseases

2010 (51), S81-S87



7 W. I. Sligl et al. Severe community-acquired pneumonia. Critical Care

Clinics 2013 (29), 563-601







Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/134390/R/2043188/762747.pdf







More information:

http://www.basilea.com



