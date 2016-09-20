(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Basel, Switzerland, September 20, 2016 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN)
announced today that Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd. (Basilea) has
entered into a license and distribution agreement with Unimedic Pharma AB
(Unimedic) for Basilea's antifungal CRESEMBA(®) (isavuconazole) and antibiotic
Zevtera(®) (ceftobiprole) in the Nordic countries, including Sweden, Denmark and
Norway, and Finland.
Under the terms of the agreement, Unimedic is granted an exclusive license to
import and commercialize isavuconazole and ceftobiprole in the region. Basilea
will be eligible to receive an upfront and sales milestone payments. Basilea
will remain the marketing authorization holder and Unimedic will be responsible
for commercialization and distribution of isavuconazole and ceftobiprole in
these countries.
David Veitch, Basilea's Chief Commercial Officer, stated: "We are pleased to
have entered into this partnership with Unimedic. The Nordic countries are
traditionally early adopters of innovative medicines. Unimedic focuses on
hospital anti-infectives and is well positioned for the commercialization of
both isavuconazole and ceftobiprole. With this partnership we are further
broadening the availability of our products to patients and physicians within
Europe."
About isavuconazole
Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal and the active
agent of the prodrug isavuconazonium sulfate. It is approved in the United
States for patients 18 years of age and older in the treatment of invasive
aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.(1) In Europe, isavuconazole received
marketing authorization for the treatment of adult patients with invasive
aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with mucormycosis for whom
amphotericin B is inappropriate.(2) Isavuconazole has orphan drug designation
for the approved indications in Europe and the US. Basilea commercializes
isavuconazole as CRESEMBA(®) in Germany, Italy, the UK and Austria and is
seeking national pricing and reimbursement in additional EU countries. In the
US, the drug is commercialized by Basilea's license partner Astellas Pharma US.
Outside the US and the EU, isavuconazole is currently not approved for
commercial use.
About invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis
Invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis are life-threatening fungal infections
that predominantly affect immunocompromised patients, such as patients with
cancer. Invasive aspergillosis is known for high morbidity and mortality.
Mucormycosis (also known as zygomycosis) is a rapidly progressing and life-
threatening invasive fungal infection, known for high morbidity and mortality.
About ceftobiprole
Ceftobiprole is a broad-spectrum antibiotic from the cephalosporin class for
i.v. administration with bactericidal activity against certain Gram-positive and
Gram-negative bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
(MRSA) and susceptible Pseudomonas spp. Ceftobiprole is approved for sale in 13
European countries and several non-European countries for the treatment of adult
patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and hospital-acquired pneumonia
(HAP), excluding ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP).(3, 4 )The drug is
currently commercialized in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Austria
and Switzerland.
About hospital-acquired and community-acquired pneumonia
Hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) is one of the most common hospital-acquired
infections and has been shown to have among the highest mortality rates of all
hospital-acquired infections.(5) Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
(MRSA) is one of the most frequent causes of hospital-acquired pneumonia.(6)
Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) is a common condition with up to 60% of the
patients requiring hospital admission and intravenous antibiotics.(7) Prompt
empiric intervention with an appropriate broad-spectrum antibiotic treatment is
considered a best medical practice. The increasing incidence of bacteria
resistant to many established antibiotics is a major concern.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company developing products
that address increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options
in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer.
The company uses the integrated research, development and commercial operations
of its subsidiary Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd. to discover, develop
and commercialize innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs
of patients with serious and potentially life-threatening conditions. Basilea
Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX
Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's
website www.basilea.com.
About Unimedic
Unimedic Pharma AB is a Swedish based specialty care company, focusing on
developing and commercializing specialty care pharmaceuticals mainly in the
Nordics but also in other parts of Europe. The company is primarily focused
towards Intensive care, Anti-infectives, and the Addiction therapeutic areas.
The company is today one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies within
the Nordic market and has, over the past three years, increased the turnover
from MSEK 100 to MSEK 600. Unimedic Pharma is owned by MedCap AB, listed on the
Stockholm stock exchange.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking
statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance
or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from
any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this
communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-
looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
+-------------------------------------------------------+
| Peer Nils Schröder, PhD |
| Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations |
| +41 61 606 1102 |
| media_relations(at)basilea.com |
| investor_relations(at)basilea.com |
+-------------------------------------------------------+
This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.
References
1 CRESEMBA(®) US prescribing information [Accessed: September 19, 2016]
2 European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) CRESEMBA(®):
http://www.ema.europa.eu
[Accessed: September 19, 2016]
3 UK Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC) Zevtera(®):
http://www.mhra.gov.uk/
[Accessed: September 19, 2016]
4 European trade name Zevtera(®) or Mabelio(®), depending on the country. The
drug has received national licenses in 13 European countries for the
treatment of adult patients with community- and hospital-acquired pneumonia
(CAP, HAP), excluding ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP): Austria,
Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway,
Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
5 C. Rotstein et al. Clinical practice guidelines for hospital-acquired
pneumonia and ventilator-associated pneumonia in adults. Canadian Journal of
Infectious Diseases & Medical Microbiology 2008 (19), 19-53
6 R. N. Jones. Microbial etiologies of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia
and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia. Clinical Infectious Diseases
2010 (51), S81-S87
7 W. I. Sligl et al. Severe community-acquired pneumonia. Critical Care
Clinics 2013 (29), 563-601
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/134390/R/2043188/762747.pdf
