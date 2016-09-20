Latin American Minerals Launches 10,000m Drill Programm



Six prominent gold targets

95sq km surface gold anomaly

18,000 point soil survey and 106 kms of CSAMT geophysics

Extensive expert review

Company owned and operated drill

Experienced driller



Toronto, Ontario, September xx, 2016, Latin American Minerals Inc. (LAT or the Company) (TSX-V: LAT) today announced that it has launched a 10,000 metre drill program to further explore the 6 prominent gold targets on its 15,020 hectare, Paso Yobai gold property in Paraguay.



Previous drilling completed in 2012 (see press release dated July 24 2012) included the following highlights:



- DDH-BT-08:



- true width 22.0 m with 4.20 gpt gold including 5.69 m with 11.24 gpt, beginning at surface;



- true width 2.13 m with 94.6 gpt gold including 0.7 m with 271.2 gpt at 34.6. m vertical depth; and



- true width 2.7 m with 107.7 gpt gold including 0.47 m with 611.07 gpt at 83.3 m vertical depth.



The current drill program has begun with a single rig, owned by the company and operated by a seasoned driller who is a LAT employee and is fluent in Spanish The driller has worked in South and North America, including Ecuador, Peru, Guatemala, Chile, Panama and Argentina.



Technical advice on the drill program is being provided by Dr Quinton Hennigh, a world renowned economic geologist with more than 25 years of practical experience with similar gold systems. (See press release dated 22nd August 2016.) Paul Sarjeant, P Geo, the Companys Qualified Person is also on site providing direct input into the program. Mr Sarjeant has more than 25 years of experience managing mineral exploration and development projects around the world.



Basil Botha, Chairman and CEO said; We have hired the best minds in the industry to independently review the extensive geophysical, geological and geochemical data resulting from the work completed to date at Paso Yobai. This analysis has resulted in the current drill program, which will focus on the six large surface gold targets and geophysical anomalies that we want to better understand at this time. All indications are that this is a large alkaline gold system. This first round of drilling will help us prioritize each target and determine where to focus attention for the next phase of exploration. Running our own drill with a seasoned driller will dramatically reduce our drilling costs.





http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37734/LAT_091916_ENPRcom.001.jpeg



LATs Paso Yobai Project, includes the fully permitted and producing Independencia Mine at the southern end of the Paso Yobai property.



Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been approved by Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.



About the Company



Latin American Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration and gold mining company which holds its core gold and diamond projects in Paraguay. The Company is currently expanding its Independencia Mine gold processing plant to encompass vat-leach gold recovery from mineralization extracted in open pit bulk mining activities at its fully permitted mining concession.



Management has identified six gold zones for drill testing on the Companys adjacent exploration claims, which is part of the Companys 15,020 hectare Paso Yobai gold project.



For more information, please contact:



Basil Botha, CEO & Chairman

Toronto: (1-416) 363-0841 or Vancouver: (1-604) 418-3856

E-mail: information(at)latinamericanminerals.com

Website: www.latinamericanminerals.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







Latin American Minerals Inc.

