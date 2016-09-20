David Hulme Church of God AIC on the Importance of Vision

Modern news media constantly bombards people at a relentless pace. Different media outlets present their own unique spin on the days news, whether to foster sensationalism or to further their own agendas.

David Hulme, noted scholar and publisher of Vision, the magazine produced by the Church of God, an International Community (COG AIC), knows the struggle well. His quarterly online journals mission is to challenge readers, leading them to analyze the philosophical and historical underpinnings of todays news.



Vision strives to provide objective, insightful, and honest articles to its readers, says David. It goes beyond news reporting and gets to the heart of the issues we struggle with every day. To learn more about the magazine and to view articles from the publisher, visit http://www.vision.org/visionmedia/David-Hulme.aspx



Vision premiered at the end of 1999. The first issue presented readers with looks at some of the most important figures of the 19th and 20th centuries, including Sigmund Freud, Charles Darwin, and Albert Einstein. The magazine was met with an enthusiastic readership, and quarterly issues continued to be produced by the organization.



The most current issue, Summer 2016, features an article written by David Hulme that examines the role government has played in human society, asking readers whether good government is possible, especially in todays volatile political atmosphere.



What makes Vision different than traditional news sources is that the articles are framed through the wisdom of the Bible. The magazine excels at challenging accepted views of the Bibles contents and the teachings of traditional Christian scholars.



David says that although the magazine offers a unique take on the news, the organization behind the publication does not intend it to convert readers to certain beliefs or to solicit membership to the Church of God. By approaching todays issues through the lens of biblical principles, we are offering a different perspective, adds David. The articles in Vision are intended to further the discussion of human ideas and the problems we struggle with. For more information on Dr. David Hulme, visit his LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/drdavidhulme





David Hulme is a noted scholar and publisher. He currently serves as the president of the Church of God, an International Community (COG AIC), and publishes the organizations Vision magazine. David holds a Ph.D. in international relations and has focused on the Middle East issue through much of his career. He is also the author of the best-selling Gospels for the 21st Century, among other titles.



Comments on this PressRelease