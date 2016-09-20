The signature solution to cover all your needs

Now available: Version 5 of the new eSignatureOffice, Europe's best-selling signature solution for handwritten electronic signatures on signature pads and tablet PCs

(PresseBox) - The signature solution eSignatureOffice 5.0 has a new and intuitive user interface with a modern design and offers support for more devices when detecting signatures, improved PDF/A support and new and comfortable usability features.

The highly customisable user interface allows you to directly access almost all features or just limit yourself to the most important ones ? and all of this to match the user?s corporate design.

The tablet PC edition has been improved. Windows 10 tablets like the Microsoft Surface series* are supported without having to install a separate driver. As the most important interfaces are supported, almost all Windows tablet PCs can now be used for signing**.

We?ve also got a brand new signature pad to be used in conjunction with eSignatureOffice 5.0 ? the duraSign Pad Brilliance ? which has been developed specially for points of sale and therefore frequent uses.

More of the new features in eSignatureOffice Version 5.0:

Compatible with PDF/A-2b documents

Supports terminal server environments when connected to our TCP extension or Citrix server

Advanced options to use document contents for file names and stamps

Improved display of large fonts

What?s more, we?ve got a scorching spring and winter lined up for the new version of eSignatureOffice 5 in 2016, with even more useful features planned.

If you have any questions about changing/upgrading to eSignatureOffice 5, our new duraSign Pad Brilliance signature pad, or our products in general, please contact our sales team.

* Windows RT not supported

** Detection quality can vary depending on the sensor technology used. If you have any questions about this, please contact our support team.



The establishment of StepOver GmbH in Stuttgart in 2001 laid the foundation for the StepOver family. To begin with, StepOver focused exclusively on the development, manufacture, and sale of signature pads for the handwritten electronic signature. However, as far back as 2003 work began on programming the first signature software "eSignatureOffice" in order to be able to offer customers a comprehensive signature solution. By establishing our sales offices in Spain (2006) and Italy (2009), we took into account the growing demand for e-signature products in these countries. In 2010 came the founding of StepOver International LTD in United Kingdom. In the same year, StepOver also expanded its sales efforts beyond European borders. With the foundation of the independent StepOver International GmbH, based in Berg (Germany) in 2011, we created a central point of reference for all sales activities outside the European Union.







Company information / Profile:

