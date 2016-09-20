Every Drop Counts: Ceresana Analyzes the Global Market for Plastic Pipes

In the upcoming years, increasing investments in pipe networks are to be expected, not only for the potable water supply.

Market Study: Plastic Pipes  World (2nd edition)

(firmenpresse) - Periods of extreme drought and old pipelines in bad conditions are not only a problem for Brazil's cities: Water is becoming increasingly scarce. This is a problem for thirsty consumers and desperate farmers. Yet, it is also a hope for new business opportunities for pipe manufacturers, because modern, efficient pipelines can at least mitigate the problem. The market research company Ceresana analyzed the global market for plastic pipes. The analysts forecast demand for these to increase to almost 37 million tonnes until 2023.



A Political Business



Demand for pipes is especially determined by the development of the building construction and civil engineering: Applications like sewage disposal, potable water supply, or cable protection are directly connected to the order situation of the construction industry. Plastic pipes continue to replace traditional pipes made of steel, stoneware, or other material. However, decreasing public expenditure, political insecurities, and the lack of private investments have drastic effects on the construction industries in some countries. Support programs for particular construction segments and the intensity of promotion of projects for irrigation systems or the expansion of the fiber-optic network are different from country to country.



Increasing Competition for PVC



Different kinds of plastics are favored for the various application areas. For example, pipes made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) are relatively cheap and are thus used extensively in the sewage, potable water, and cable protection sectors. Yet, pipes based on polypropylene and polyethylene increasingly compete with PVC pipes in the segment potable water - and they already play a major role in the application areas gas supply and industrial products.



Clean and Safe



New and improved systems for protection against exhaust emission are constantly developed in the segment industrial pipes, e.g. new techniques for the construction of multiple-layer pipe systems and the leakage monitoring. The oil and gas industry has applied increasing numbers of polyamide plastics (PA 12) instead of steel pipes for several years: This material only absorbs small amounts of water, has a high impact strength, and can be used in a broad temperature range. Possible application areas are, among others, gas pressure pipes. The most important innovations in the segment plant drainage are sound insulation and noise protection systems: The material used is further developed to reduce resonance as much as possible, which results for example in mineral reinforced polyethylene with a high inherent weight.





The Study in Brief:



Chapter 1 provides a presentation and analysis of the global market for plastic pipes, including forecasts up to 2023: revenues as well as production and demand are given for each region.

Chapter 2 examines the 16 largest countries of the market in more detail: revenues, import, and export. Production and demand volume is split by the plastic types polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and other plastics. Additionally, demand of the individual application areas is analyzed in detail.

Chapter 3 examines the application areas of plastic pipes within the world regions and countries: sewage, drinking water, cable protection, gas supply, agriculture, industrial products, and other applications.

Chapter 4 gives an overview of the demand for individual types of pipes split by the national and regional markets. A distinction is made between the materials PVC, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other plastics.

Chapter 5 provides company profiles of the most important manufacturers of plastic pipes, clearly arranged according to contact details, revenues, profit, product range, production sites, and profile summary. Detailed profiles are given for 76 producers, such as Aliaxis S.A., Fondital Group, Geberit AG, Georg Fischer AG, JM Eagle Co., Inc., JSC Kazanorgsintez (KOS), REHAU AG + Co, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Tessenderlo Chemie NV, Tigre Tubos e Conexões S/A, Toagosei Co., Ltd.





