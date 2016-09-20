1WorldSync Recognizes 2016 Industry Leaders with Power of 1 Awards during the 1WorldSync European Annual User Group held in Berlin, Germany

Dr. Oetker, Edeka, Henkel, Hilcona AG, Markant, METRO AG, Nestlé Deutschland AG, and Procter&Gamble, chosen for innovation and community leadership for their product content initiatives

(PresseBox) - 1WorldSync, the leading global multi-enterprise product information network, announces today, the recipients of the 2016 1WorldSync Power of 1 Awards during the 1WorldSync European Annual User Group held in Berlin, Germany. Recipients of the 1Community and Innovation Awards were chosen for displaying exceptional leadership and innovation to drive advancement in sharing authentic, trusted

product content.

The Power of 1 Awards honor organizations that have made a significant impact in transforming their product information and digital content practices - to address the ever growing need to deliver a consistent experience for consumers. These organizations were also recognized for globally managing comprehensive product content, while ensuring transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

"Dr. Oetker, Edeka, Henkel, Markant, Metro, Nestlé Deutschland AG and Procter & Gamble received the 1Community Award, which recognizes companies that have shown strong leadership in the community by driving strategic initiatives that deliver value and measurable benefits for industry trading partners. These companies were dedicated members of the steering committee, representing the German Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) community in planning and executing a successful cutover of the Global Data Synchronization Network? (GDSN®) to Major Release 3 (MjR3).

?The 1Community Award recipients were key players and critical contributors to the GDSN MjR3 implementation for the German FMCG Community? said Stefan Schweikart, Chief Information Officer of 1WorldSync. ?These companies volunteered to participate as thought leaders for all aspects of the MjR3 project as well as early adopters in the testing process. Engagement by individuals at these companies, helped to ensure a successful MjR3 cutover for the German GDSN community.?

The Innovation Award was presented to Hilcona AG, the market leader for fresh convenience in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Hilcona AG was recognized for successfully leveraging end-to-end testing during MjR3 implementation and improving their product information management process to optimize the delivery of



products and product information to customers and consumers.

?These companies showed a deep dedication to community engagement and an impressive commitment to continuous innovation,? said Nihat Arkan, Chief Executive Officer of 1WorldSync. ?We?re excited to present them with these awards on behalf of the 1WorldSync community and would like to congratulate them on their achievements.?



1WorldSync is the leading multi-enterprise product information network, helping more than 23,000 global brands and their trading partners in 60 countries - share authentic, trusted content with customers and consumers, empowering them to make the right choices, purchases, health and lifestyle decisions. Through its solutions, technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of its customers. For more information, please visit http://www.1worldsync.com.





Company information / Profile:

