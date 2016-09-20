David Lerner Associates on Retirement and Divorce

Throughout our adult lives financial decisions are made. When a couple gets divorced, these financial decisions include retirement benefits; in fact, many states treat accrued or vested retirement plans as community property.

Equitably splitting retirement accounts and investment assets in a divorce can put retirement in jeopardy for one or both parties involved. Dividing the assets so that one person gets the property and the other gets the retirement fund sounds like a good plan, but its not always the ideal solution, says Daniel Lerner, EVP of the Long Island, New York-based firm. The advice of an investment professional is critical before making any decisions on dividing assets. To learn more about the impact of divorce on retirement plans, visit http://news.davidlerner.com/news.php?include=146215



Individual Retirement Accounts, or IRAs, may be in only one persons name, but these accounts are often shared as part of a divorce settlement. Each IRA or qualified retirement plan has specific rules and regulations that apply to the party responsible for paying applicable taxes on retirement distributions. In these cases, while they are unable to provide legal or tax advice, investment planning specialists can help clients understand what other implications the divorce will have on their retirement plans.



The financial experts at David Lerner Associates also know that proactive actions may be needed to protect valuable assets. Many of our clients have had concerns about a spouse taking action on a joint account prior to the divorce, says Lerner. In these cases, freezing assets may be a smart solution until an agreement is reached.



Lerner adds, It is important to make sure the professional one chooses is registered and licensed with the Securities Investor Protection Corporation and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to ensure compliance with applicable standards. For more information, visit https://www.davidlerner.com/





IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES



Material contained in this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be used in connection with the evaluation of any investments offered by David Lerner Associates, Inc. This material does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities and should not be considered in connection with the purchase or sale of securities.



To the extent that this material concerns tax matters, it is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, by a taxpayer for the purpose of avoiding penalties that may be imposed by law.



Each taxpayer should seek independent advice from a tax professional based on his or her individual circumstances.



These materials are provided for general information and educational purposes based upon publicly available information from sources believed to be reliable-- we cannot assure the accuracy or completeness of these materials. The information in these materials may change at any time and without notice.



David Lerner Associates does not provide tax or legal advice. The information presented here is not specific to any individuals personal circumstances.



Member FINRA & SIPC.



About David Lerner Associates, Inc.



Established in 1976, David Lerner Associates, Inc. is a securities broker and dealer with client assets of nearly $6 billion. The firm believes that its clients deserve the very finest in financial advice and planning, providing free educational seminars in the tri-state Greater New York City area (New York/New Jersey/Connecticut) as well as in Florida. The companys investment counselors are Series 7 and Series 63 licensed and have received extensive training.



