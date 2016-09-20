Marapharm announces appointment of General Manager for its subsidiary Marapharm Las Vegas, LLC.



(firmenpresse) - Marapharm announces appointment of General Manager for its subsidiary Marapharm Las Vegas, LLC.



Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada - September 19, 2016, Marapharm symbols: Canada - CSE:MDM / Germany - FSE:2M0 / United States - OTCQB:MRPHF



Marapharm Ventures Inc. Marapharm is pleased to announce that Kurt Keating has accepted the position of GM of Marapharm Las Vegas, LLC, for cannabis operations.



Kurt has been a part of the cannabis cultivation industry since 2012. His company won two High Times Cannabis Cups in 2014, while cultivating medical cannabis under WA State RCW 69.51a. Kurt's cannabis experience includes directing all cultivation and administrative operations, managing and collaborating with legal counsel during the shift to the recreational market and orchestrating all company logistics. Responsibilities also included managing the demand scheduling for their true living organic soil blends, amendment and recycling methodology, retail and producer-to-producer sales, and extract production.



Prior to entering the cannabis space Kurt worked as the Assistant Controller for one of Hilton Hotel's top 10 revenue properties. With KMPG/Bearingpoint consulting he provided management and technology services to many multi-national fortune 500 companies, such as Oracle, Alcoa and General Electric. Kurt enjoyed several years working with leadership at Starbucks Coffee Company to develop a new finance and technology organization that focused on budgeting, forecasting and data acquisition for all US businesses including the 10,000+ retail stores.



Most recently, Kurt consulted and contracted with Microsoft, Holland America Cruise Lines and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as a lead system implementation, reporting and data warehouse specialist.



"We've been working with Kurt for more than a year on several cannabis projects and are so happy that he's taken the position in Las Vegas with Marapharm. We have close to 300,000 square feet of production and processing space and likely we are the biggest grower in the state, so with regard to management we need the best and that's Kurt," said Linda Sampson, CEO.





ABOUT MARAPHARM VENTURES INC.

www.marapharm.com



Additional information on the operations or financial results of Marapharm are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the CSE website (www.thecse.com), the OTC website (www.otcmarkets.com) and Sedar website (www.sedar.com) under the profile for Marapharm Ventures Inc.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

www.marapharm.com



STOCK EXCHANGES:

Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQB® has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQB® accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, may, will, project, should, believe, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.







PressRelease by

Marapharm Ventures Inc.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 09/20/2016 - 09:15

Language: English

News-ID 495683

Character count: 3756

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Marapharm Ventures Inc.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease