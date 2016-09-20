Twilio Introduces Voice Insights for Building High Quality Calling in Web and Mobile Applications

Developers Can Now Measure, Monitor and Build WebRTC Applications in a World of Network and Device Variability

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), a leading cloud communications platform company, today announced Voice Insights, API accessible network and device metrics that enable developers to build consistent call quality into their applications. With Voice Insights, developers can now monitor network and device performance during WebRTC calls and programmatically adjust application response to varying network and device conditions. To learn more, visit .

Despite improvements in internet speeds, network congestion and underpowered devices can negatively impact a caller's experience. These issues are exacerbated in geographies with unpredictable internet connectivity, in locations with insufficient Wi-Fi and due to the growing diversity of mobile devices. Until today, developers had no view into these changing conditions which limited their ability to adjust for them. With Voice Insights, developers can now instrument for the best WebRTC call quality in any condition at any moment. More specifically, developers can now:

Real-time call quality warnings through the Twilio API enables developers to display prescriptive actions to users. For example, an application can now present a pop up message to prompt the caller to take actions or share information such as "you are on mute," "check headset connection," or "poor network coverage."

Dashboards in the Twilio Console show network and device performance during each call and demonstrate how that performance correlates with the caller feedback. This makes it easy to identify the exact root cause for problems affecting call quality. For example, it's now possible to see how a local network was performing when users in a given area complain about poor call quality.

Developers can use this data to build custom analytics that examine and monitor call quality trends. For example, it's now possible to monitor and report on the WebRTC call experience between Android and iOS devices, between carriers, and between wired and Wi-Fi connections. These metrics help developers and businesses better plan, deploy and support their WebRTC-based solutions.

"With Twilio, we're able to conduct hundreds of small group math coaching sessions around the world at the same time without audio glitches or downtime," said John Danner, CEO of Zeal Learning. "The key to great coaching is trust, and seamless Twilio audio connections are the key to establishing trust between coaches and students across thousands of miles. The metrics provided with Voice Insights help us provide the type of experience our customers expect."

"We have been using Twilio Insights as we roll out new call features and it's been invaluable for quickly triaging problems," said Jared Goulart, analytics manager, Redfin. "We can now be proactive, giving our IT team focused information to check on infrastructure issues so our developers don't get bogged down with them. Most importantly, we can respond with details when users raise quality concerns which builds confidence in our product."

"With more than a billion minutes of WebRTC calls made through Twilio, we have learned a lot about network and device variances that affect call quality," said Patrick Malatack, vice president of product management at Twilio. "With Voice Insights, we are giving developers the tools to build better experiences for their customers."

Voice Insights is available today in beta and pricing starts at $0.004 per call minute. Every customer using Twilio Client version 1.3 or later can enable these capabilities with a single click in the Twilio Console.

Twilio's mission is to fuel the future of communications. Developers and businesses use Twilio to make communications relevant and contextual by embedding messaging, voice, and video capabilities directly into their software applications. Founded in 2008, Twilio has over 650 employees, with headquarters in San Francisco and other offices in Bogotá, Dublin, Hong Kong, London, Madrid, Mountain View, Munich, New York City, Singapore and Tallinn.

