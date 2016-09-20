Dr. Irfan Atcha Explains All on Four Dental Implants

(firmenpresse) - Dental patients facing the need for dentures or other tooth-replacement procedures now have a new treatment option. Called All on Four or all-on-4 dental implants, the dental protocol is designed to provide patients with a same-day tooth replacement solution. Dr. Irfan Atcha, DDS, an award-winning periodontist with two clinical practices in the Chicago area, is a specialist in the procedure. He has provided thousands of patients with cutting-edge tooth replacement options for over 20 years and has trained many dental professionals in the application of the all-on-4 method. This treatment solution is both functionally and aesthetically superior to other techniques and is less traumatic to the patient, says Dr. Atcha. The procedure is quick and is less expensive than other treatment options as well. To learn more about this advanced periodontic procedure and Dr. Atcha, visit http://www.vitals.com/dentists/Dr_Irfan_Atcha



In the surgical procedure, four dental implants are placed in each arch. These implants support a customized prosthetic dental bridge, and can be used in both edentulous (toothless) and near-edentulous patients alike. Their advantages over dentures are many; since the dental bridge is fixed into place, they do not shift as dentures can, eliminating the pain and discomfort associated with traditional dentures. No adhesives are required, and no removal is needed for cleaning or maintenance. The All on Four implants are supported by the underlying jawbone structure, making them incredibly stable. Best of all for many patients, the implants and prosthetic bridge do not trigger the gag reflex, a common complaint for denture wearers.



There are other advantages to the All on Four implant method. Other implant procedures can require multiple surgical sessions, with associated recovery times. Unlike these other methods, which can sometimes necessitate 10 or more implants per jaw, the all-on-4 procedure only requires four implants. This cuts costs as well as minimizes recovery time. The procedure is a same-day method, getting patients back to work and daily life without multiple visits to the dental clinic. Finally, the method promotes healthy jawbone structure; in traditional dentures and other dental implant procedures, bone atrophy and the need for bone remodeling are a common complication. All on Four implants have revolutionized tooth replacement therapies, adds Dr. Ivan Atcha. They are more effective, more comfortable, and more affordable than other treatment options. For more information on Dr. Atcha, visit http://newswire.net/newsroom/pr/00092489-dr-irfan-atcha-wins-top-doctor-2016-award.html





About Dr. Irfan Atcha, D.D.S. / TEETH NO DENTURES



Few dental professionals have the experience and skill of Dr. Irfan (Ivan) Atcha, DDS DFICOI, DICOI, DIDIA, a leading dental implant dentist with private clinical practice in the Chicago metropolitan area. Dr. Atcha has been practicing for over 20 years, and in that time has demonstrated expertise in all aspects of dental implant surgery. He has mentored the next generation of dentists and is a Fellow and Diplomate of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists and a Diplomate of the International Dental Implant Association.



