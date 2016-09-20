Dr. Stuart Goff on Proper Implants for Impaired Patients

In the complex field of dental implants, oral surgeons must address specific patient conditions to ensure favorable outcomes. For patients with disabilities, dental implant procedures add even more complexity to the equation.

(firmenpresse) - In the complex field of dental implants, oral surgeons must address specific patient conditions to ensure favorable outcomes. For patients with disabilities, dental implant procedures add even more complexity to the equation. Dr. Stuart Goff, DDS, a leading expert in dental implant therapies, recently discussed some of the considerations in designing prosthetic implants for patients with impairments. In his practice, he has seen many patients with disabilities that prevent them from maintaining proper oral health. This difficulty in oral care can lead to the loss of teeth, which may then require dental implants to correct. Dental implants that are properly designed for those patients with impairments can help them and their caregivers to maintain a healthy smile, says Dr. Goff. Each case is different and dentists must understand the considerations in designing prostheses. To learn more about dental implants, visit http://iluvmysmile.org/implant-dentistry/



Physical disabilities are not the only situations where patients may not be able to take care of their teeth. Mental, emotional, and developmental disabilities may also impact oral health; even patients with material sensitivities may need special consideration when designing prosthetic implants. Such implants may take the form of full arch prosthetics and may include fixed or removable components. Of particular note are patients with a history of epilepsy. Many medications used to treat the condition may lead to bleeding gums and osteoporosis, complicating implant treatment options. Studies have indicated that dental patients with epilepsy have a higher number of decayed or missing teeth than those patients without the condition, adds Dr. Goff.



Dr. Stuart Goff mentions that health factors like the quality and quantity of underlying bone in the jaw may also require special prosthetic designs, as do patient habits like smoking, the grinding of teeth, and poor oral hygiene. For patients with a history of epilepsy, prosthetic designs in the form of a fixed bridge must be reinforced to prevent damage during seizure episodes. An innovative implant called the Lew Passive device consists of an over-denture and an implanted fixture bar. This design gives patients and caregivers the option to remove the over-denture for cleaning and maintenance, while the retention of the lab-fabricated implant fixture can help prevent against choking hazards. Identifying specific patient needs is paramount in any dental procedure, says Dr. Goff. With the proper information and the proper prosthetic design, patients can enjoy an improved quality of life and a healthier mouth. For more information on Dr. Goff and his clinical practice, visit https://www.ratemds.com/doctor-ratings/873573/Dr-Stuart+M.-Goff-Buffalo-NY.html





Source: http://newswire.net/newsroom/pr/00093469-dr-stuart-goff-dds-proper-implants-impaired-patients.html



Contact:

Dr. Stuart Goff, DDS

Company: I Luv My Smile

Address: New York, NY, United States

Email: info(at)iluvmysmile.org

Website: http://iluvmysmile.org/





More information:

http://iluvmysmile.org/



PressRelease by

I Luv My Smile

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/20/2016 - 12:08

Language: English

News-ID 495701

Character count: 3384

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: I Luv My Smile



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease