Calle Loikkanen appointed Director, Investor Relations at Valmet

Valmet Oyj's press release on September 20, 2016 at 12:15 a.m. EET



Calle Loikkanen (M.Sc.Econ) has been appointed Director, Investor Relations (IR)

at Valmet. He starts in his new position on September 20, 2016 and reports to

Kari Saarinen, CFO at Valmet.



Calle has previously worked as Investor Relations manager at Valmet and as

Portfolio manager and Investment advisor at Aktia.



"Calle has worked in our Investor Relations team for several years ever since

Valmet became an independent, stock listed company. This background and his

previous experience provide a good basis to continue Valmet's strong investor

relations work," says Kari Saarinen.







VALMET

Corporate Communications





For further information, please contact:



Kari Saarinen, Chief Financial Officer, Valmet, tel. +358 44 213 8263



Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 40 704 1858







Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,

automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to

become the global champion in serving our customers.



Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper

production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced

services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our

customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and

energy.



Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000

professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to

moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is

in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal







IMAGE: Calle Loikkanen:

http://hugin.info/149898/R/2043193/762749.jpg







More information:

http://www.valmet.com



