Calle Loikkanen appointed Director, Investor Relations at Valmet

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Valmet Oyj's press release on September 20, 2016 at 12:15 a.m. EET
Calle Loikkanen (M.Sc.Econ) has been appointed Director, Investor Relations (IR)
at Valmet. He starts in his new position on September 20, 2016 and reports to
Kari Saarinen, CFO at Valmet.
Calle has previously worked as Investor Relations manager at Valmet and as
Portfolio manager and Investment advisor at Aktia.
"Calle has worked in our Investor Relations team for several years ever since
Valmet became an independent, stock listed company. This background and his
previous experience provide a good basis to continue Valmet's strong investor
relations work," says Kari Saarinen.
VALMET
Corporate Communications
For further information, please contact:
Kari Saarinen, Chief Financial Officer, Valmet, tel. +358 44 213 8263
Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 40 704 1858
Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,
automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to
become the global champion in serving our customers.
Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper
production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced
services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our
customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and
energy.
Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000
professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to
moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is
in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal
IMAGE: Calle Loikkanen:
http://hugin.info/149898/R/2043193/762749.jpg
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Valmet via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.valmet.com
Date: 09/20/2016 - 11:15
Language: English
News-ID 495713
Character count: 2551
