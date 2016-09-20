E&J Appliance Garners Positive Reviews

E&J Appliance Service Company, a family-owned business that specializes in repairing major appliances, has garnered positive reviews on Facebook, Yelp and Angies List from their satisfied customers.

As a major appliance repair service company, E&J services all the big brands and repairs a wide range of major appliances, such as dishwashers, washers, dryers, freezers, refrigerators, ovens, ranges, microwaves, disposals, compactors, wine coolers, ice machines, warming drawers and water heaters.



Excellent customer service, called yesterday regarding non working ice maker, technician was at our home within 2 hours, writes Mary Austin in her 5 stars Facebook review dated July 19th. Fixed problem, quickly and inexpensively. Will definitely use E&J Appliance for any appliance issues in the future. Highly recommend this company and Johnny the technician was Super, a real pleasure to deal with. Thank you for such outstanding customer service!



Another customer gave the company 5 stars on Yelp on July 18th. Our 24 year old oven recently quit working. Not a major trauma because it's a bazillion degrees outside and the burners still work but still....E&J was fast! They answered my online request for a quote with a phone call under two hours. The woman who set up the appointment was very knowledgeable and while we both knew this was probably a lost cause, she set an appointment up with Brad for me. She clearly explained their fee policy up front. Brad was a sweetheart! I appreciate service providers who take the time to explain but don't talk down to me.



E&J Appliance Service Company also has a lot of positive reviews on Angies List, including one from a customer who was incredibly happy about getting a free consultation over the phone. I called to schedule a repair for my front-loading washer and after describing my problem I got some very useful information at no cost. Instead of making me wait to have someone come out just to charge me a fee for the visit, I was able to make a decision based on their information. Will definitely call again next time we have any repairs to do.





The company will undoubtedly continue to receive positive reviews from customers, especially since their team of experienced technicians know exactly how to handle all brands and models of major appliances, whether they are older or newer models. They constantly undergo training to stay up-to-date with the current advances in technology. Apart from their team of skilled technicians, the company also takes pride in their superior customer service and unwavering commitment to the satisfaction of their customers. To learn more, visit www.ejappliance.com



About E&J Appliance Service Company



E&J Appliance Service Company is a family-owned and operated company specializing in major appliance repair service. Since its foundation in 1982 by Ernest Ernie Johnson, the company has been servicing the East Valley area. They service all the big name brands of appliances and can repair a wide variety of appliances including refrigerators, freezers, water heaters, ranges, microwaves, ovens, dishwashers, and wine coolers.



Contact:

E&J Appliance Service Company

Address: 5010 S Ash Ave #103, Tempe, Arizona 85282, United States

Phone: (480) 345-8884

Email: info(at)ejappliance.com

Website: http://www.ejappliance.com/





