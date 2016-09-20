Head to Sicily for Autumn Sun and Fun.

Heading to Sicily this Autumn? Sun, sea, and fabulous food and wine all await you.

(firmenpresse) - Many travellers head to Sicily in September and October in search of autumn sun, quiet beaches and relaxing atmospheres. It seems like the whole island itself is bathed in the golden light of autumnal sunshine and the temperatures are still warm during the day and cool at night. This is the perfect time of year to take advantage of lower off-season prices at many hotels in Sicily as well as enjoy the benefits of the wonderful festival season that kicks off at the beginning of September.



A Bountiful Season



Autumn in Sicily technically begins in September and runs through November. This is the time when the tourist crowds begin to decline and hotel and airfare prices are dramatically reduced. However, more importantly, the autumn sun also heralds in harvest time across the island. Sicily celebrates the season in typical Italian style with festivals honouring all the different local delicacies such as apples, grapes, honey, mushrooms and the famous Bronte pistachio.



Top Three Festivals to Visit



Although there are numerous food-related festivals throughout the island, we have chosen our favourite ones that are truly a delight to visit and are quite a unique experience.



One of the biggest festivals on the island is Cous Cous Fest, held in San Vito Lo Capo. This particular culinary event brings chefs to Sicily from all around the world to cook together the original couscous recipes. The celebration of this Mediterranean cuisine brings an eclectic collection of people and cultures together, all enjoying - and tasting - various couscous recipes and delicacies. There are cooking workshops and seminars throughout the day, followed by evenings of live music and colourful displays of multicultural traditions and celebrations. This simple Mediterranean dish, during this festival, has come to signify a sense of world unity and peace and the atmosphere is jubilant!



Palermo plays host to this years Sherbeth Festival, celebrating the iconic gelato alongside ice creams and sorbets from all over the world. The autumn sun still provides warmer temperatures at this time of year, making the Sherbeth Festival extremely popular with the locals and tourists alike. Over 40 master gelato makers from all over the world gather in Palermo, which is transformed into a Gelato village. Open air workshops allow visitors to see the quality and craftsmanship involved in creating these icy delights, with plenty of opportunities for tasting.





The slopes of Mount Etna provide one of Sicilys most famous harvest festivals celebrating the Bronte pistachio. This traditional event organises tours of the historical town of Bronte, various exhibitions, and many other events celebrating the famous green seed. The pistachio is hugely valuable - not only for it sweet aromatic flavour, but its oils are also highly prized due to its highly emollient qualities and are used frequently in dermatology. However, during this festival the sweets remain supreme. Masters craft pastries, cakes, ice cream and cookies from the wonderful pistachio and they are all available to be tasted and enjoyed.



There may be few better times to visit Sicily than in the autumn. Sun, sea, exquisite wine and culinary delights bring visitors to the island every year for the celebration of the harvest season. The lower off-season prices and smaller crowds truly make this an ideal time to visit the island of Sicily.





http://www.prestigeholidays.co.uk/sicily/resorts



John Dixon is an experienced world traveller and the Managing Director of Prestige Holidays. For over 30 years, he has been providing luxury accommodation in Sicily, Croatia and Bermuda.

