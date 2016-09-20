Autumn Sun on the Bermuda Shores

October in Bermuda offers cool breezes and warm autumn sun for those hoping to escape the onset of winter.

(firmenpresse) - Bermuda in October is a wonderful destination for those seeking to hold on to the last few dwindling days of summer. The warm autumn sun and the cool sea breezes create a very relaxing and refreshing holiday environment all across the island.



It is worth taking into account a few facts about Bermudas climate at this time of year when planning on what to pack and deciding which events to attend.



Weather Conditions



Typically the autumn sun warms the island to comfortable temperatures ranging from the mid to high 20 degrees Celsius. The daily temperatures tend to feel more like summer than autumn to visitors unaccustomed to warmer weather in general! The higher temperatures also feature a fair amount of humidity, which makes the lower water temperatures that bit more refreshing.



The water generally remains a few degrees cooler than the air temperature, making swimming and water activities an excellent way to cool off and relax from the humidity and heat. Rainfall is typically light and visitors usually only experience around 13 days with rain in total during the month of October. Travellers should plan on packing for cooler weather in the morning and at night, and hotter temperatures during the day.



October Events



Although the beaches and the sea remain popular in October, most of Bermudas events and activities at this time are on land. The slightly cooler temperatures and beautiful autumn sun provide the perfect conditions for golf. Bermuda plays host to two significant golf tournaments in October, including The Hackers Cup and The Nike Golf PGA Team Championship of Canada. The Hackers Cup is a light-hearted competition held in good spirits between British celebrities and journalists as well as members of Team Oracle USA.



The Nike Golf PGA Team Championship of Canada has chosen Bermuda for the second year in a row to hold their tournament. Over 104 visiting golfers, who have qualified in events across Canada, will participate. Bermuda has seen a significant growth in interest from golfers as a preferred destination in 2015-2016.





The islands other golfing events include Goslings Invitational, The Bermuda Open and The Goodwill tournament, creating a busy winter of golf for the area. These events have created a very positive impact on tourism for Bermuda, which has also seen a growth in cruise holidaymakers disembarking on the island specifically to head to the golf courses.



Other Island Events



Off the golf course Bermuda hosts many other interesting events around the island. The Daytime Dockyard Historical Re-enactment takes advantage of the autumn sun to present outdoor performances depicting life in the Royal Naval Dockyard in 1800s. The show explains Bermudas role, historically, in many significant events, including battles during the 1800s and during World War 2. This fun and informative event also shows the history of the Naval Dockyard, including its fortifications, breakwaters, storehouse, barracks and workshops. The performance culminates in a display of live cannon fire!



Of course one of the most appealing aspects of the island of Bermuda, and one that keeps visitors returning time after time, is the stunningly beautiful sunrises and sunsets that are viewable from every corner of the 21-mile-long island. Days filled with autumn sun, music festivals, film festivals and even annual Dog shows can begin and end with the magnificent sunrise and sunset that Bermuda prides itself on offering.





John Dixon is an experienced world traveller and the Managing Director of Prestige Holidays. For over 30 years, he has been providing luxury accommodation in Sicily, Croatia and Bermuda.

