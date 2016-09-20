Manhattan Facial Plastic Surgeon Discusses Benefits of Rhinoplasty

Dr. W. Matthew White Details the Many Concerns That Rhinoplasty Can Address and How He Determines the Ideal Approach for Delivering Satisfactory Results

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Changing the cosmetic appearance of the nose by revising its shape, size, or angle can help improve facial symmetry, enhance the profile, and bring harmony to facial features. W. Matthew White, MD regularly performs both and procedures to help patients achieve more refined facial esthetics and proper nasal function.

According to Dr White rhinoplasty can accomplish the following improvements to the nose:

Narrow the bridge of the nose

Straighten a hump, dip, or curve in the nose

Improve symmetry

Refine the tip of the nose

Change the size and shape of the nostrils

Add definition and structure

Improve breathing

Revise the results of a previous rhinoplasty procedure (secondary rhinoplasty or revision rhinoplasty)

Adjust the angles of the nose

Many men and women seek rhinoplasty to modify several aspects of their nose and address functional concerns, Dr. White points out. He says that he determines which patients are good candidates for the procedure by assessing their stage of facial development, physical health, anatomical structure, desired changes, and expected outcome. In order to be a good candidate for rhinoplasty, he recommends that patients should meet the following criteria:

Facial growth should be completed, and patients must be at least 15 years old.

Patient must be in good physical health to undergo surgery and heal properly.

Patient should have reasonable expectations about the results they can achieve with rhinoplasty.

For Dr. White, formulating an effective, highly-customized surgical plan is the key to delivering optimal results. During rhinoplasty consultations, he performs a comprehensive evaluation of the nose with a physical exam, X-rays, and a discussion of the patient's medical history. He then begins a conversation about the patient's concerns and goals and makes suggestions about how he may be able to accomplish those goals with rhinoplasty. He also emphasizes the importance of proper surgery to help facilitate successful results.

Rhinoplasty performed by an experienced facial plastic surgeon can sometimes be a significant financial investment for many patients, explains Dr. White. He encourages patients considering rhinoplasty to inquire about medical insurance coverage for portions of the procedure that may be considered medically necessary, such as repairing a deviated septum to improve breathing. He also recommends exploring financing options and payment plans offered through surgeons' practices that may provide some financial relief from the .

Ultimately, Dr. White believes that rhinoplasty results can be extremely beneficial to the patient by boosting confidence and improving self-esteem. For those contemplating rhinoplasty, he suggests thoroughly researching potential surgeons and choosing one with proper credentials, extensive experience, and a track record of successful results.

About W. Matthew White, MD

performs a wide range of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery procedures at his practice in Manhattan. He is double board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and American Board of Otolaryngology (head and neck surgery). Dr. White attended Harvard Medical School for much of his surgical training, and went on to complete subspecialty Fellowships at NYU Langone Medical Center and Wellman Laboratories of Photomedicine, Massachusetts General Hospital. Throughout his years in private practice, Dr. White has emerged as a respected educator, international lecturer, and expert on facial aging and advanced facelift techniques. He often appears in the media to share his expertise on a variety of facial plastic surgery topics. He has been featured in Vogue, The New York Times, and Good Morning America. Associated with several prominent professional organizations, Dr. White is an active member of the New York Facial Plastic Surgery Society (NYFPSS), the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), and the American Medical Association (AMA).

