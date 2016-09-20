Deveron Signs Agreement With Leading Agriculture Cooperative

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Deveron UAS Corp. ("Deveron" or the "Company") (CSE: DVR) is pleased to announce that it has secured a new contract with South West AG Partners Inc. ("South West AG"), a leading agriculture cooperative in southwestern Ontario, to provide on-demand drone data services.

"As Deveron continues to expand its footprint, we are excited to service South West Ag and its members," commented Deveron's President & CEO, David MacMillan. "As farms grow larger and decision making becomes more complex, Deveron's drone data service provides an enterprise level solution for seamlessly incorporating drone data into large farming operations."

Dave Page, Sales and Marketing Manager for South West AG explains that "South West AG values agronomy services that are both cost effective while providing high quality results. Our collaboration with Deveron provides this. Additionally, our relationship with Veritas Farm Management allows us to measure Return-On-Investment for customers of this 3-way collaboration. We are excited to offer our customers access to near real-time imagery at the field level, while making the process easy for them to use."

Deveron's drone data service network allows enterprise level customers to obtain on-demand, actionable data and eliminates technology and capital risks.

About South West Ag:

South West Ag is a leading supplier of crop input and grain marketing services to progressive farm and end-user customers in southwestern Ontario. With roots going back to 1947, South West Ag's mission is to help our agri-food customers prosper.

About Deveron UAS:

Deveron is a full-service drone data services company providing farmers with the opportunity to increase yields and reduce costs through the use of sophisticated Unmanned Aerial Systems ("UAS" or "drones"), sensors, software and analytics. The service offering is targeted at farmers, agricultural retailers and independent agronomists using the most advanced drones and sensors on the market today. The company provides a strong value proposition to farmers through reduced costs and/or increased yields by optimizing input costs such as water, fertilizer and pesticides.

For more information and to join our community, please visit .

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world wide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties we face are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis of our financial results and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements we file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at . The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward looking statements.

