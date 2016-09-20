       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Blackbird Energy Inc. to Present at the IPAA Oil and Gas Investment Symposium

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Blackbird Energy Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BBI) ("Blackbird") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Independent Petroleum Association of America's Oil and Gas Investment Symposium in San Francisco on September 26, 2016.

Garth Braun, Chairman, CEO and President of Blackbird will present to conference attendees beginning at 1:05 pm EDT (11:05 am MDT). Mr. Braun will also conduct a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Registered attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact conference coordinators.

The presentation will be webcast live on at the following link:

The presentation slides will be available on the Blackbird website concurrently with the conference presentation.

About Blackbird

Blackbird Energy Inc. is a highly innovative oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the condensate and liquids-rich Montney fairway at Elmworth, near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE INC. HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contacts:
Blackbird Energy Inc.
Garth Braun
Chairman, CEO and President
(403) 500-5550


Blackbird Energy Inc.
Joshua Mann
Vice President, Business Development
(403) 390-2144



More information:
http://www.blackbirdenergyinc.com



Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Blackbird Energy Inc.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


