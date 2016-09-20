Blackbird Energy Inc. to Present at the IPAA Oil and Gas Investment Symposium

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Blackbird Energy Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BBI) ("Blackbird") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Independent Petroleum Association of America's Oil and Gas Investment Symposium in San Francisco on September 26, 2016.
Garth Braun, Chairman, CEO and President of Blackbird will present to conference attendees beginning at 1:05 pm EDT (11:05 am MDT). Mr. Braun will also conduct a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Registered attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact conference coordinators.
The presentation will be webcast live on at the following link:
The presentation slides will be available on the Blackbird website concurrently with the conference presentation.
About Blackbird
Blackbird Energy Inc. is a highly innovative oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the condensate and liquids-rich Montney fairway at Elmworth, near Grande Prairie, Alberta.
THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE INC. HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Contacts:
Blackbird Energy Inc.
Garth Braun
Chairman, CEO and President
(403) 500-5550
Blackbird Energy Inc.
Joshua Mann
Vice President, Business Development
(403) 390-2144
More information:
http://www.blackbirdenergyinc.com
Date: 09/20/2016 - 11:00
Language: English
News-ID 495737
Character count: 4940
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Blackbird Energy Inc.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA
Number of hits: 22
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.541
|Registriert Heute:
|10
|Registriert Gestern:
|20
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|258
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.