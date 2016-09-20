Blackbird Energy Inc. to Present at the IPAA Oil and Gas Investment Symposium

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Blackbird Energy Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BBI) ("Blackbird") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Independent Petroleum Association of America's Oil and Gas Investment Symposium in San Francisco on September 26, 2016.

Garth Braun, Chairman, CEO and President of Blackbird will present to conference attendees beginning at 1:05 pm EDT (11:05 am MDT). Mr. Braun will also conduct a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Registered attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact conference coordinators.

The presentation will be webcast live on at the following link:

The presentation slides will be available on the Blackbird website concurrently with the conference presentation.

About Blackbird

Blackbird Energy Inc. is a highly innovative oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the condensate and liquids-rich Montney fairway at Elmworth, near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Contacts:

Blackbird Energy Inc.

Garth Braun

Chairman, CEO and President

(403) 500-5550





Blackbird Energy Inc.

Joshua Mann

Vice President, Business Development

(403) 390-2144





