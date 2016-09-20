Shaker Announces Candidate Experience Workshop

October Event Will Feature the Latest Candidate Experience Awards Research, Industry Insights and Recruiting Best Practices

(firmenpresse) - CLEVELAND, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Shaker, the market leader in engaging, realistic job previews and custom simulations for , today announced details of its upcoming Candidate Experience Sponsor Workshop, which will be held in Cleveland on Thursday, October 13, 2016 at the Cleveland Racquet Club.

"Over 200,000 job seekers participated in the 2016 Candidate Experience Survey. The data presents evidence that a poor candidate experience can translate to higher recruiting costs, lost customers and potentially lost revenue. On the flip side, in a highly competitive hiring landscape, providing job seekers with a positive candidate experience can actually pay dividends," said , Shaker's executive vice president. "A Global Platinum sponsor of Talent Board's 2016 Candidate Experience Awards program, Shaker remains committed to researching, analyzing and promoting the impact of candidate experience. This unique workshop will offer HR and talent acquisition professionals the opportunity to learn more about the state of candidate experience and those practices that can best support their recruiting efforts."

According to the latest Talent Board Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards data, job seekers share their stories everywhere, both good and bad. These figures indicate that 82 percent of candidates will share positive recruiting experiences with their inner circle while 68 percent will share negative experiences with their inner circle. At the same time, 51 percent of candidates will share positive stories publicly via social media compared with 35 percent willing to share negative stories on these channels.

In support of the 2016 Candidate Experience Awards programs and to further explore the need to deliver an exceptional candidate experience, this Shaker workshop will include an afternoon of presentations and interactive sessions followed by a cocktail reception.

The keynote for the event will be experience expert and author Jim Gilmore, principal of Strategic Horizons, a renowned thinking studio dedicated to helping companies conceive and design new ways of adding value to their economic offerings. Gilmore will consider candidate experience based on the combined insights from his latest book, Look: A Practical Guide for Improving Your Observational Skills, and one of his previous books, The Experience Economy: Work Is Theater & Every Business a Stage. The workshop will also include sessions led by Kevin W. Grossman, vice president of Talent Board's North American Candidate Experience Awards program; Tyler Slezak, Candidate Experience Awards lead data scientist; and Murphy, who also serves as a board member for Talent Board.

Registration for the workshop is open to HR, recruiting and talent acquisition professionals and will provide attendees with the competitive insight and skills they need to attract, engage and hire the right talent. For additional information and registration details, visit: .

Shaker's Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) technology enables recruiters to combine the best of predictive analytics and human judgment. Recruiters identify best-fit candidates with more precision, increase new-hire retention and improve quality of hire. VJT technology delivers pre-employment assessments as day-in-the-life experiences that educate and engage while obtaining a work sample that predicts job fit and competencies critical for success. VJT technology is available in Standard and Enterprise (custom) configurations. It has been deployed in most industries for entry-level to mid-management positions. More information can be found at .





http://www.shakercg.com



