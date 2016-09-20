New training courses for service and maintenance personnel

(PresseBox) - As of autumn 2016, the GEMÜ training team will be offering training that covers additional areas with regard to servicing. GEMÜ, the valve specialist based in Ingelfingen, has released a new training calendar that includes numerous cost-effective service training courses (which can be held in various locations) focusing on maintenance and servicing for additional product groups.

The following subjects will be covered in the new service training courses: Replacing industrial diaphragm/globe valve wearing parts, replacing CleanStar® HP valve shut-off diaphragms, manufacturing optimal connection tubes with HP flare connections und replacing elastomer butterfly valve wearing parts, including guidance on how to install them in piping. The training courses also cover how to set up and set possible accessories.

For years now, GEMÜ has been running very hands-on training courses on servicing and maintaining products, both at its own premises and at customers' premises. They help on-site service and maintenance personnel replace wearing parts and recalibrate/initialise attachments and modular add-on equipment.

Training in how to service diaphragm valves for hygienic and sterile applications has been a firm fixture on the training calendar. It has enabled service and maintenance personnel employed by plant engineering companies and servicing and maintenance companies, as well as end users, to undertake specialised further training to become qualified GEMÜ diaphragm valve service fitters in accordance with relevant GMP and FMP regulatory guidelines. Other training courses, for example in replacing the liner in butterfly valves and fitting, setting up and setting positioners and process controllers, have also been run successfully on request in the past. Due to the specialized nature of these courses, however, they have generally been booked by large companies as in-house seminars.

GEMÜ will continue to run training courses on its diaphragm valves for hygienic and sterile applications. Furthermore, all service and product training course subjects can be tailored specifically to the requirements of customers. All training courses can be held in either German or English.





GEMÜ is one of the world's leading manufacturers of valves, measurement and control systems. Over the course of more than 50 years, this globally focused, independent family owned enterprise has established itself in important industrial sectors thanks to its innovative products and customised solutions for process media control. GEMÜ is the world market leader for sterile valve applications in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Today, the GEMÜ Group employs over 900 employees in Germany and more than 1600 worldwide. Manufacturing is carried out at six manufacturing sites in Germany, Switzerland, China, Brazil, France and the USA. From Germany we coordinate global marketing with 27 subsidiaries and with a large distributor network in more than 50 countries, the GEMÜ Group is active on all five continents. GEMÜ will continue to establish itself in future markets with its international growth strategy.

A broad based modular system and adapted automation components mean that individualised standard products and customised solutions can be combined to make over 400,000 product versions.

Further information can be found at www.gemu-group.com.





Company information / Profile:

