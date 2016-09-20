The Royal Society of Canada Announces Results From 2016 Presidential Election

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- The Fellowship of the Royal Society of Canada has Presidents-Elect of its three Academies as well as a President-Elect of the College of New Scholars, Artiss and Scientists. "Once again the Fellowship has elected outstanding leaders from throughout Canada to serve at a time when science and research are being called upon. These four individuals have answered that call", said RSC President Maryse Lassonde.

The Academy of the Arts and Humanities has elected Jean Grondin, of the Universite de Montreal.

The Academy of Social Sciences has elected Alain G. Gagnon, of the Universite du Quebec a Montreal.

The Academy of Science has elected Vijaya Raghavan, of McGill University.

The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists has elected Cynthia Milton, of the Universite de Montreal.

The Presidents-Elect will assume office during the Annual General Meeting of the RSC on the weekend of November 17-19, 2016 at the Four Points by Sheraton in Kingston, Ontario.

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises the Academies of Arts, Humanities and Sciences, as well as Canada's first national system of multidisciplinary recognition for the emerging generation of Canadian intellectual leadership, The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. The RSC's mission is to recognize scholarly, research and artistic excellence, to advise governments and organizations, and to promote a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world.

Contacts:

The Royal Society of Canada

Erika Kujawski, Manager,

Communications & Publications

(613) 991-5642

/

(at)RSCTheAcademies





More information:

http://www.rsc-src.ca/



PressRelease by

The Royal Society of Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/20/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 495745

Character count: 4940

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Royal Society of Canada

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 6



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease