Arts & Culture


Cineplex Inc. Announces Its September 2016 Dividend

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Cineplex Inc. (TSX: CGX) announced today its cash dividend of $0.1350 per share for the month of September 2016 payable on October 31, 2016, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2016.

Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex") is one of Canada's leading entertainment companies and operates one of the most modern and fully digitized motion picture theatre circuits in the world. A top-tier Canadian brand, Cineplex operates numerous businesses including theatrical exhibition, food service, amusement gaming, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), Cineplex Media, Cineplex Digital Media, and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices. Cineplex is also a joint venture partner in SCENE - Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Cineplex is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and operates 163 theatres with 1,667 screens from coast to coast, serving approximately 77 million guests annually through the following theatre brands: Cineplex Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon, Cineplex VIP Cinemas, Galaxy Cinemas, SilverCity Cinemas, and Scotiabank Theatres. Cineplex also owns and operates the UltraAVX, Poptopia, and Outtakes brands. Cineplex trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CGX. More information is available at Cineplex.com.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Cineplex Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at .

Contacts:
Gord Nelson
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 323-6602


Pat Marshall
Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
(416) 323-6648



http://www.cineplex.com/



Date: 09/20/2016 - 11:15
