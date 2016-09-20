HITEC Brings Industry's Most Efficient UPS Power Solution to DCD Converged Colo+Cloud Event

PowerPRO Series Ideal for Colo and Cloud Facilities

(firmenpresse) - ROSENBERG, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- , the inventor of diesel rotary UPS, today announced the company is showcasing the at DatacenterDynamics Converged Colo+Cloud, Dallas, September 27 (Booth #25). The PowerPRO series has proven to be the industry's most reliable and efficient continuous power system available for data center facilities.

The DCD Colo + Cloud event brings together senior business, operations and technology professionals from the world's major colocation, cloud, telecom and other data center service providers, to discuss industry trends and advancements. HITEC's diesel rotary uninterruptible power supply (DRUPS) solutions complement the event's focus on evolving data center technologies with innovative power density features that offer the lowest total-cost-of-ownership (TCO).

"Human error causes more frequent power disruptions than acts of Mother Nature. Managed service providers and Colos must constantly be prepared or services and reputation will suffer," said Ranjan Misra, President of HITEC Power Protection Inc. "In a Zettabyte era of data consumption, facilities need a power source they can rely on. We are eager to share our DRUPS breakthroughs with DatacenterDynamics Colo + Cloud attendees."

To learn how your company can benefit from HITEC's PowerPRO series, visit HITEC at DatacenterDynamics Converged Colo+Cloud Booth #25 or schedule an appointment for a free TCO and power analysis by contacting (800) 794-9398 or emailing:

HITEC Power Protection is the world leader in continuous power solutions with over 1600 systems installed globally. With U.S. offices in Texas, California, and Virginia, HITEC delivers UPS solutions that are designed to fit local market requirements and the business-critical needs of its customers. HITEC guarantees customer service support through an integrated network of highly qualified service engineers and backed by its Regional Support Centers and Global Helpdesk. For more information, please visit .

Comments on this PressRelease