10ZiG Technology Launch Advanced PCoIP Zero Clients with DP + DVI, Smart Card Capabilities

(firmenpresse) - 10ZiG Technology introducing enhanced V1206-PD and V1206-PDS Zero Clients, featuring DP + DVI and Smart Card capabilities.



Leicester, United Kingdom  Two new advanced dual screen Zero Clients, the V1206-PD and V1206-PDS, 10ZiG Technology announces.



The V1206-PD comes standard with six USB 2.0 ports and two high-resolution video ports, one for DP (DisplayPort) and one for DVI (Digital Video Interface). The maximum screen resolution is 2560x1600 for a single screen, 1920x1200 for dual screens.



The V1206-PDS adds to these features the many benefits of an integrated Smart Card Reader. This includes high security desktop authentication on the Secret Internet Protocol Routed Network (SIPRNet) and other classified networks that use CAC (Common Access Card) authentication.



Smart Card technology has become a security standard in areas of research and development, government, healthcare, finance and education, where classified, highly sensitive or personal information is handled. Additional security is provided by AES-128/AES-256 Suite B Cipher encryption found in the PCoIP protocol.



These two TAA compliant Zero Clients feature new streamlined form factors and are powered by the potent Teradici TERA2321 (Tera 2) PCoIP Portal Processor. Overall power consumption is as low as eight watts for both the V1206-PD and V1206-PDS.



Other features include a centralized management utility, optional Fibre SFP module and full compatibility with VMware Horizon, Amazon AWS and other PCoIP platforms. Rugged, low-maintenance, Solid-State construction featuring no moving parts or wear components rounds out a list of impressive specifications.



Complementing the true Zero Client experience of easy centralized management, no virus exposure and no operating system is the peace of mind of 10ZiGs Advanced Exchange Three Year Warranty. 10ZiGs warranty is one of the best in the industry, no registration required.





10ZiG is now accepting orders for the V1206-PD and V1206-PDS.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/10ZiG-Technology-Launch-Advanced-PCoIP-Zero-Clients-with-DP-DVI-Smart-Card



