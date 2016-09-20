SpeedCast launches SpeedMail+, a maritime email solution

Sydney, Australia, September 20, 2016 - - SpeedCast International Limited (ASX: SDA), a leading global satellite communications and network service provider, today launched a new maritime email communication solution called SpeedMail+, based on GTMaritimes flagship new maritime email platform. SpeedMail+ combines SpeedCasts unrivalled global VSAT and L-Band network with the full suite of GTMaritimes services, including email, file transfer and anti-virus applications, developed for todays communication requirements of the maritime sector.



Our partnership with GTMaritime re-enforces SpeedCasts continued dedication and investment to the maritime industry. SpeedMail+ will be seamlessly integrated into our global L-band and VSAT network. SpeedMail+ enhances our capability to deliver cost effective and dependable email, file transfer and anti-virus services to the Maritime MSS market, said Dan Rooney, Maritime Product Director at SpeedCast.



SpeedCasts global VSAT network -- which is managed through the companys global infrastructure of state-of-the-art teleports, hubs and IP-connectivity links to ensure the best quality and experience for its customers -- features more than 90 satellite beams consisting of global C-band, L-band, and Ku-band coverage from more than 70 satellites located in every region around the world. SpeedCast, which takes an operator-agnostic approach to ensure the best coverage, service and pricing for its customers, is also integrating High Throughput Satellites (HTS) as they come into service.



We are delighted to have concluded this agreement with SpeedCast which will see the GTMaritime product suite supplied as part of their Airtime solutions, including their comprehensive global Ku, L-band and FleetXpress, said Rob Kenworthy, CEO, GTMaritime. This partnership helps SpeedCasts customers and partner network deliver the best in class solution and promotes mutual growth. Choosing the right partner is very important to us and SpeedCasts reach and experience are the perfect fit for our technology. Our solutions will help to deliver a seamless and dependable experience to users on-board regardless of their available satellite connections.









