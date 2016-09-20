SpeedCast launches SpeedMail+, a maritime email solution

(firmenpresse) - A robust, reliable business mail system for the maritime industry
Sydney, Australia, September 20, 2016 - - SpeedCast International Limited (ASX: SDA), a leading global satellite communications and network service provider, today launched a new maritime email communication solution called SpeedMail+, based on GTMaritimes flagship new maritime email platform. SpeedMail+ combines SpeedCasts unrivalled global VSAT and L-Band network with the full suite of GTMaritimes services, including email, file transfer and anti-virus applications, developed for todays communication requirements of the maritime sector.
Our partnership with GTMaritime re-enforces SpeedCasts continued dedication and investment to the maritime industry. SpeedMail+ will be seamlessly integrated into our global L-band and VSAT network. SpeedMail+ enhances our capability to deliver cost effective and dependable email, file transfer and anti-virus services to the Maritime MSS market, said Dan Rooney, Maritime Product Director at SpeedCast.
SpeedCasts global VSAT network -- which is managed through the companys global infrastructure of state-of-the-art teleports, hubs and IP-connectivity links to ensure the best quality and experience for its customers -- features more than 90 satellite beams consisting of global C-band, L-band, and Ku-band coverage from more than 70 satellites located in every region around the world. SpeedCast, which takes an operator-agnostic approach to ensure the best coverage, service and pricing for its customers, is also integrating High Throughput Satellites (HTS) as they come into service.
We are delighted to have concluded this agreement with SpeedCast which will see the GTMaritime product suite supplied as part of their Airtime solutions, including their comprehensive global Ku, L-band and FleetXpress, said Rob Kenworthy, CEO, GTMaritime. This partnership helps SpeedCasts customers and partner network deliver the best in class solution and promotes mutual growth. Choosing the right partner is very important to us and SpeedCasts reach and experience are the perfect fit for our technology. Our solutions will help to deliver a seamless and dependable experience to users on-board regardless of their available satellite connections.
More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/SpeedCast-launches-SpeedMail-a-maritime-email-solution
For more information, please contact:
Media Contact Information:
Clara So
Marketing Director
clara.so(at)speedcast.com
+852 3919 6894
Date: 09/20/2016 - 14:13
Language: English
News-ID 495761
Character count: 2339
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 56
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.545
|Registriert Heute:
|14
|Registriert Gestern:
|20
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|193
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.