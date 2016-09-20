       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Telecommunication


SpeedCast launches SpeedMail+, a maritime email solution

ID: 495761
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - A robust, reliable business mail system for the maritime industry

Sydney, Australia, September 20, 2016 - - SpeedCast International Limited (ASX: SDA), a leading global satellite communications and network service provider, today launched a new maritime email communication solution called SpeedMail+, based on GTMaritimes flagship new maritime email platform. SpeedMail+ combines SpeedCasts unrivalled global VSAT and L-Band network with the full suite of GTMaritimes services, including email, file transfer and anti-virus applications, developed for todays communication requirements of the maritime sector.

Our partnership with GTMaritime re-enforces SpeedCasts continued dedication and investment to the maritime industry. SpeedMail+ will be seamlessly integrated into our global L-band and VSAT network. SpeedMail+ enhances our capability to deliver cost effective and dependable email, file transfer and anti-virus services to the Maritime MSS market, said Dan Rooney, Maritime Product Director at SpeedCast.

SpeedCasts global VSAT network -- which is managed through the companys global infrastructure of state-of-the-art teleports, hubs and IP-connectivity links to ensure the best quality and experience for its customers -- features more than 90 satellite beams consisting of global C-band, L-band, and Ku-band coverage from more than 70 satellites located in every region around the world. SpeedCast, which takes an operator-agnostic approach to ensure the best coverage, service and pricing for its customers, is also integrating High Throughput Satellites (HTS) as they come into service.

We are delighted to have concluded this agreement with SpeedCast which will see the GTMaritime product suite supplied as part of their Airtime solutions, including their comprehensive global Ku, L-band and FleetXpress, said Rob Kenworthy, CEO, GTMaritime. This partnership helps SpeedCasts customers and partner network deliver the best in class solution and promotes mutual growth. Choosing the right partner is very important to us and SpeedCasts reach and experience are the perfect fit for our technology. Our solutions will help to deliver a seamless and dependable experience to users on-board regardless of their available satellite connections.




More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/SpeedCast-launches-SpeedMail-a-maritime-email-solution



Keywords (optional):

speedcast, gtmaritime, vsat, speedmail, c, band,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

PressContact / Agency:

For more information, please contact:
Media Contact Information:
Clara So
Marketing Director
clara.so(at)speedcast.com
+852 3919 6894



published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/20/2016 - 14:13
Language: English
News-ID 495761
Character count: 2339
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 56

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Telecommunication




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.545
Registriert Heute: 14
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 193


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z