BLACKBIRD ENERGY INC. TO PRESENT AT THE IPAA OIL AND GAS INVESTMENT SYMPOSIUM

BLACKBIRD ENERGY INC. TO PRESENT AT THE IPAA OIL AND GAS INVESTMENT SYMPOSIUM

September 20, 2016 - Calgary, Alberta (TSX-V: BBI) Blackbird Energy Inc. (Blackbird) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Independent Petroleum Association of Americas Oil and Gas Investment Symposium in San Francisco on September 26, 2016.

Garth Braun, Chairman, CEO and President of Blackbird will present to conference attendees beginning at 1:05 pm EDT (11:05 am MDT). Mr. Braun will also conduct a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Registered attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact conference coordinators.

The presentation will be webcast live on at the following link:

http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/175272

The presentation slides will be available on the Blackbird website concurrently with the conference presentation.

About Blackbird

Blackbird Energy Inc. is a highly innovative oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the condensate and liquids-rich Montney fairway at Elmworth, near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

For more information please contact:

Blackbird Energy Inc.
Garth Braun
Chairman, CEO and President
(403) 500-5550
gbraun(at)blackbirdenergyinc.com

Joshua Mann
Vice President, Business Development
(403) 390-2144
josh(at)blackbirdenergyinc.com

Blackbird Energy Inc.
Suite 400, 444 5th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 2T8
www.blackbirdenergyinc.com

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE INC. HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



Blackbird Energy Inc. ist ein westkanadisches Unternehmen, das sich auf die Prospektion, Erschließung und Förderung von Öl- und Erdgasvorkommen in West-Kanada spezialisiert hat.



Firma: Blackbird Energy Inc.
