TempWorks Clients Named to the Staffing Industry Analysts 2016 List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms

Of the Top Companies Named to the Prestigious List, 10 Utilize TempWorks Software to Improve Customer Service and Efficiency

(firmenpresse) - EAGAN, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- , the leader in staffing software, congratulates its clients for recognition on the Staffing Industry Analysts 2016 List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms. This year 112 companies qualified for the annual list. Ten of these top firms use TempWorks Software. The success of each client demonstrates TempWorks' leading edge technology and its superior ability to provide the industry's best integrated front and back office staffing software, payroll funding and back office outsourcing.

"We are privileged to work with so many outstanding staffing agencies. Being named to this list is a huge honor and they should all be very proud," said David Dourgarian, CEO of TempWorks. "The fact that so many of our clients were named on this list is not a coincidence. Our software's exceptional capabilities streamline the processes for our clients, allowing them to focus on things that are important for growth, like providing outstanding service to the companies they work with."

The Staffing Industry Analysts' annual list has recognized superior staffing agencies since 2005. The 2016 list ranks firms by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2011 through 2015, excluding acquisitions. TempWorks clients that made the list include Workbox, Flexicrew, Effex, Kavaliro, BG Staffing, Morales, Integrity, Loyal Source, Hire Dynamics, and Dawson.

"Being named on the SIA List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms is a huge honor. At Flexicrew, we pride ourselves on innovation, competitive differentiation and exceptional customer service," said Bill Brennan, Owner of Flexicrew. "Thanks to TempWorks and the innovative software they've developed, we're confident that our firm is using the best technology in the business. TempWorks software eliminates my worry about things like paperwork and inefficient processes, leaving me to focus my time on growing my business and meeting the needs of my clients."

To read more about the 2016 SIA Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms, visit .

For more information about TempWorks Software, please visit .

TempWorks Software, with offices in Eagan, MN and Hertfordshire, England, is a leading provider of staffing software and payroll funding. A proven technology partner for nearly 20 years, TempWorks has 135 employees and 2015 sales of more than $18,600,000. The company provides the temporary staffing industry with integrated front and back office staffing software, payroll funding, and back office outsourcing. TempWorks' goal is to keep its customers happy and profitable by providing world class customer support and investing heavily in innovation.

