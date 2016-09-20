Marias Technology Joins MSO Vendor Partner Program

Marias Will Provide Insurance-Technology Services to MSO Member Companies

(firmenpresse) - COVINGTON, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing, project management, integrations, implementation, hosting services, and more to the insurance industry, has been accepted as a vendor partner by MSO (The Mutual Service Office, Inc.). Marias joins a prestigious roster of product and service providers, all of which help MSO serve its members more fully and effectively.

"Marias is a welcome addition to our vendor partner program," said Jan Scites, CEO at MSO. "They have special expertise in the areas of system testing and software implementation, which are of critical importance to improving the operations of the small to medium carrier."

"We're excited about partnering with MSO and bringing our insurance technology services to their member companies," said R. Christopher Haines, Marias Technology's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "It's gratifying to know that Jan and her team recognize the value we contribute to our clients. And we're happy to become part of the MSO partner community."

Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, offers insurance technology services to small to mid-sized insurance companies. Services range from system testing and implementation, to software hosting and management services, as well as IT management on-demand. For more information, please visit , email , or call 866-611-2212.

MSO is the oldest continuously operating property/casualty rating service bureau, providing product development and rating services to the insurance industry since 1944. MSO has long been an industry leader, offering programs that are comprehensive and easy to use. Consistency of policy wording between the programs also makes claims handling easier. MSO will customize the program to meet companies' marketing and underwriting requirements. For information, please call Sue C. Quimby, CPCU, at 800-935-6900 ext. 9128, email , or visit .

