Vista Partners Updates Coverage on Fusion (NasdaqCM: FSNN); Price Target $5.50

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- announced today that it has updated coverage on acquisitive cloud services provider Fusion (NasdaqCM: FSNN) ("The Company" or "Fusion") with a twelve-month price target of $5.50.

John Heerdink, Managing Director at Vista Partners, stated, "Fusion is one of the leading companies in the fast-growing cloud services market segment as communications, data and business applications increasingly move to the cloud. Fusion enjoys a Capex light-operating model which leverages revenue growth into expanding unlevered free cash flow, has a proven track record of well executed accretive acquisitions and integrations (6 acquisitions in the past four years), and has experienced significant growth in predictable, contracted monthly recurring revenue and is now realizing significant organic growth." Mr Heerdink concludes, "Fusion recently established three-year financial targets of $200 million in revenue, 50% gross margin, and 15% Adjusted EBITDA margin and is seeking 1-2 acquisitions on an annual basis and believes to be on track to accomplish it goals."

To download a FREE copy of the by visiting the Vista Partners dedicated Company Page for . The First Trust ISE Cloud Computing ETF (NYSE Arca: SKYY) is up 12.44% YTD Returns are 12.44% seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Cloud Computing Index, which is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking companies actively involved in the cloud computing industry.

About Vista Partners:

Vista Partners LLC, founded in 2005, is a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of California. The firm's professional staff has backgrounds in finance, corporate communications and investment banking.

Vista focuses on investing globally across all market sectors while providing considerations on publicly traded companies through a platform of stock research reports, newsletters, company specific webpages and daily commentary. This platform is designed to serve as a tool for investors to discover insights and information that aid in more profitable investment decisions with the goal to outperform small, mid and large cap equity indexes.

Date: 09/20/2016

