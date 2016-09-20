Pack Like A Pro For Your Next Business Trip

From wrinkle-free suits to tips on packing the ultimate capsule wardrobe - our guide to packing well will revolutionise your business travel!

(firmenpresse) - Youve heard the expression clothes maketh the man (or woman) and at no time is this more true than when packing for a business trip. You not only need to make a good impression with what you wear - it needs to be in great, unrumpled condition.



Whether you are going for a couple of days or a couple of weeks, are travelling light or taking a lot with you, there are a few simple rules to packing which will ensure that you arrive looking your very best.



What to Pack



1.Think about how long you are going for and what you have scheduled in while youre away. Pack only the things you will need.



2.Its no good going to three meetings with the same people over three separate days and wearing the same outfit each time, but if space is limited and you can only take one suit, think about changing key items like tie, shirt and shoes to give it a different look each time.



3.While your focus will be on work during a business trip, dont forget that there may be times when you are able to relax and get out of your suit. If theres a gym or pool at the hotel, make space for tracksuit or swimming gear so you can enjoy a bit of leisure time while youre away.



4.If you will be going out at night, think about taking a suit which will work well as separates for a more casual look: a jacket you can pair with jeans or trousers that you can wear with a t-shirt or jumper.



5.Try to plan outfits that will go well with just one pair of shoes so that you dont need to take up precious space packing more than one.



How to pack



How you pack is important if you dont want your clothes to come out of the suitcase looking like theyve done a few rounds with a heavyweight boxer!



1.Two of the best methods for wrinkle-free packing are layering with tissue paper or dry-cleaner plastic; or folding items and rolling them before packing them tightly.



2.If time is going to be short when you arrive, its worth leaving suit jackets, shirts and dresses on their hangers so that you can hang them up easily when you arrive.





3.For those taking a long business trip, its a good idea to pack smaller items, like underwear and socks, in zipped bags or pouches within your suitcase so that you can find them easily. Also put in an empty bag for dirty items.



4.Remember: the fuller your suitcase is, the less likely items are to move around within it and become creased. Make sure you take the right sized suitcase for the length of your trip.



5.If youre flying with a carry-on case, then its a good idea to put all your liquids in a regulation see-through bag when you pack to save time at the airport.



6.Lastly: it may seem obvious, but dont forget to check the weather forecast for your destination. No-one wants to sit through a meeting at 30ºC in a woollen suit and if its going to rain then youll want to pack an umbrella.





