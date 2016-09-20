NanoXplore Graphene to Improve Electric Motor Driven Systems

NanoXplore Awarded $3.3M from Sustainable Development Technology Canada

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Group NanoXplore Inc., a Montreal-based company specialising in the production and application of graphene and its derivative materials, is very pleased to announce that Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) will partner with the company to support the commercialisation of lighter, more reliable and higher-efficiency components for electric motor systems using graphene-enhanced engineering plastics in place of metals. The total value of the project is $10.4M.

Next generation transportation vehicles are rapidly transitioning to electric propulsion. Today, electric motors and related vehicle systems are manufactured using mostly metal components, which can involve heavy parts, labour-intensive assembly, and undesired losses in the form of heat. In comparison, plastics are lightweight; easy to shape or mold; and do not rust. However, replacing these metals with plastics will require innovative polymers with unique thermal, electrical, and strength characteristics. NanoXplore has developed and is providing customers with graphene-enhanced polymers with enhanced electrical, thermal and mechanical properties. By adding trace amounts of graphene to carefully-selected polymers, engineering plastics can be tailored to improve electric motors and the systems they are used in.

"Next generation electric and hybrid commercial vehicles need to address the range limitation issue," says Dr. Soroush Nazarpour, President and CEO of Group NanoXplore Inc. "NanoXplore uses graphene to enable next generation commercial vehicles, in part through extremely lightweight polymer structures. SDTC's support will help us accelerate our product development and market launch efforts both in Canada and international markets."

"Sustainable Development Technology Canada is very proud to support the commercialization of NanoXplore's innovative technology," said Leah Lawrence, SDTC President and Chief Executive Officer. "This project will create green jobs for the local economy, increase efficiency in the sector and provide economic and environmental benefits for all Canadians."

About Group NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a Montreal-based advanced materials company and Canada's largest producer of graphene. NanoXplore supplies few layer graphene powder, masterbatch pellets of graphene-enhanced polymers, and blow and injection molded products. NanoXplore's core technology is a patented, low-cost and environmentally friendly process to manufacture high quality graphene from natural flake graphite. This graphene is used to engineer high performance composites by dispersing small amounts of graphene into polymers to enhance their mechanical, thermal and electrical properties. NanoXplore creates innovative products for applications including electric motors, enclosures with EMI shielding and thermal management, piping, impermeable containers, surface vehicles and next generation batteries.

About SDTC

Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) is an arm's-length foundation created by the Government of Canada to support innovative and entrepreneurial clean technology projects. Our portfolio of companies develop and demonstrate new technologies that address issues related to climate change, air quality, clean water and soil.

