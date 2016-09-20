iProv, LLC Announces Launch of New Website for Apex Staffing

The Little Rock Digital Marketing Agency and Web Design Firm Releases New Website for Client Providing Permanent Staffing Solutions

(firmenpresse) - iProv, LLC is pleased to announce a new client partnership with the development and launch of Apex Staffings new website ApexStaffing.net



Apex Staffing is a permanent staffing agency for administrative, accounting, customer service, and medical clinics, making connections between employer clients and job candidates to fill temp-to-hire and direct hire positions.



Apex Staffing is focused on building long-term relationships with their clients and job candidates so they can provide the best service possible, says iProv, LLC CEO and President RJ Martino. They already stand out in the field of permanent job placement. We hope to help them accomplish their goal of being the top agency in Central Arkansas when it comes to administrative, professional, and medical clinic staffing.



iProv, LLC, is partnering with Apex Staffing to help them source the very best candidates in the area for their employer clients. iProv, LLC will be handling all digital marketing for Apex Staffing as they look to increase online engagement and outreach. Apex Staffing strives to be different kind of staffing firm  building professional relationships while helping job candidates find their perfect role.



About iProv, LLC:



iProv, LLC is a managed IT provider and digital marketing agency based in Little Rock, Arkansas. Serving small businesses across many verticals using flat-rate, mostly service packages, iProv custom-designs every client strategy to meet business goals. Digital marketing services include custom web design, search engine optimization (SEO/SEM), digital advertising, video production, lead generation, social media marketing, and email marketing. Visit iProvOnline.com or call 501-235-8196 to learn more.



