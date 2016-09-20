       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Small Cell Forum Announces New Board and Members to Support Path to 5G

(firmenpresse) - New members, including Samsung, Corning and ZTE to join Forums new work programs including the deployment of hyperdense networks and digital enterprise

London, 20th September 2016  Small Cell Forum (SCF) has welcomed 18 new members from across the wireless and Internet ecosystems, further expanding the organisations breadth of expertise, and strengthening its work in laying the groundwork for robust and interoperable 5G networks.

The new members are: Access Technologies (Alphabet), Alpha Wireless, Cirrus Core Networks, Commscope, Corning, ExteNet Systems, Indigo Wireless, Ixia, Kathrein, Luminet, Keysight Technologies, Ranzure Networks, Samsung Electronics America, Sooktha, T-Mobile, Truphone, Viavi Solutions and device manufacturer ZTE.

Small Cell Forum also announced its newly elected board, to be chaired by AT&Ts David Orloff. The new board comprises:

 Paul Senior, Airspan
 Prabhakar Chitrapu, AT&T
 Mark Grayson, Cisco Systems
 Luigi Tarlazzi, CommScope
 Martin Ljunberg, Ericsson
 Nansen Ding, Huawei
 Nick Johnson, ip.access
 Mike Cronin, Node-H
 Randy Cox, Nokia
 Caleb Banke, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
 Tareq Amin, Reliance Jio
 Thad Lowe, Samsung Electronics America
 Aya Mukaikubo, SoftBank Corp
 Art King, SpiderCloud Wireless
 Andrew Dunkin, Vodafone

Small Cell Forums growing membership reflects building momentum as the organization kicks off its new work programs aimed at delivering the enabling technologies and architecture that will underpin 5G. Membership already includes leading mobile and broadband network operators, service providers, technology providers and partners and media players from across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Existing members include AT&T, BT, Cable & Wireless, China Telecom, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, KT Corporation, Nokia, Orange and Telefónica. Collectively, SCF operator members serve more than 2 billion subscribers and operate more than 15 million hotspots globally.



These announcements coincide with Small Cell Forums 33rd Plenary in Rome, where it launched new work programs that brings together all its key work initiatives into two high-impact streams  Deploying Hyperdense Networks and Enabling Digitized Enterprise. These tie together all the Forums projects across the HetNet and create a powerful framework for the transition to 5G.

With 5G on the horizon, Small Cell Forum is focused on delivering the enabling technologies and architecture to ensure the automation, service delivery and interoperability required to make it a success, said David Orloff, Chair Elect of Small Cell Forum. Our new members bring valuable expertise from across the mobile and internet ecosystems. I am delighted to welcome each of them and look forward to hearing their contributions.

Outgoing Chair Alan Law said: Each new member broadens our knowledge base and enhances the Forums capability and credibility. The participation of major internet players shows that small cells have well and truly crossed the chasm and that the technology can be exploited to satisfy swelling demands for capacity around the world. Im stepping down at a time when the combined strength and reach of our member organisations means SCF is well positioned and resourced to continue driving development and innovation.



