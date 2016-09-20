Small Cell Forum Announces New Board and Members to Support Path to 5G

(firmenpresse) - New members, including Samsung, Corning and ZTE to join Forums new work programs including the deployment of hyperdense networks and digital enterprise
London, 20th September 2016 Small Cell Forum (SCF) has welcomed 18 new members from across the wireless and Internet ecosystems, further expanding the organisations breadth of expertise, and strengthening its work in laying the groundwork for robust and interoperable 5G networks.
The new members are: Access Technologies (Alphabet), Alpha Wireless, Cirrus Core Networks, Commscope, Corning, ExteNet Systems, Indigo Wireless, Ixia, Kathrein, Luminet, Keysight Technologies, Ranzure Networks, Samsung Electronics America, Sooktha, T-Mobile, Truphone, Viavi Solutions and device manufacturer ZTE.
Small Cell Forum also announced its newly elected board, to be chaired by AT&Ts David Orloff. The new board comprises:
Paul Senior, Airspan
Prabhakar Chitrapu, AT&T
Mark Grayson, Cisco Systems
Luigi Tarlazzi, CommScope
Martin Ljunberg, Ericsson
Nansen Ding, Huawei
Nick Johnson, ip.access
Mike Cronin, Node-H
Randy Cox, Nokia
Caleb Banke, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
Tareq Amin, Reliance Jio
Thad Lowe, Samsung Electronics America
Aya Mukaikubo, SoftBank Corp
Art King, SpiderCloud Wireless
Andrew Dunkin, Vodafone
Small Cell Forums growing membership reflects building momentum as the organization kicks off its new work programs aimed at delivering the enabling technologies and architecture that will underpin 5G. Membership already includes leading mobile and broadband network operators, service providers, technology providers and partners and media players from across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Existing members include AT&T, BT, Cable & Wireless, China Telecom, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, KT Corporation, Nokia, Orange and Telefónica. Collectively, SCF operator members serve more than 2 billion subscribers and operate more than 15 million hotspots globally.
These announcements coincide with Small Cell Forums 33rd Plenary in Rome, where it launched new work programs that brings together all its key work initiatives into two high-impact streams Deploying Hyperdense Networks and Enabling Digitized Enterprise. These tie together all the Forums projects across the HetNet and create a powerful framework for the transition to 5G.
With 5G on the horizon, Small Cell Forum is focused on delivering the enabling technologies and architecture to ensure the automation, service delivery and interoperability required to make it a success, said David Orloff, Chair Elect of Small Cell Forum. Our new members bring valuable expertise from across the mobile and internet ecosystems. I am delighted to welcome each of them and look forward to hearing their contributions.
Outgoing Chair Alan Law said: Each new member broadens our knowledge base and enhances the Forums capability and credibility. The participation of major internet players shows that small cells have well and truly crossed the chasm and that the technology can be exploited to satisfy swelling demands for capacity around the world. Im stepping down at a time when the combined strength and reach of our member organisations means SCF is well positioned and resourced to continue driving development and innovation.
More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Small-Cell-Forum-Announces-New-Board-and-Members-to-Support-Path-to-5G
Media Contact
Ed Howson
Temono for Small Cell Forum
T: +44 (0)20 7089 8896
E: ed.howson(at)temono.com
Date: 09/20/2016 - 16:03
Language: English
News-ID 495886
Character count: 3663
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 73
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.548
|Registriert Heute:
|17
|Registriert Gestern:
|20
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|244
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.