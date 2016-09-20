Global Laboratory Information Systems Market Revenue Expected to Account for US$ 2,745.3 Mn by 2025

Implementation of Strict Laboratory Regulations by Governments to Enhance Sales of Laboratory Information Management Systems Globally.

(firmenpresse) - ALBANY, New York, September 20, 2016: Market Research Hub has added a new report to its repository. The report is titled Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Sales Market Report 2021. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth trajectory and future prospects of the global laboratory information management system (LIMS) sales market. The study is a significance source of statistics and data related to the market. It presents information on the portfolio of the companies operating in the global laboratory information management system sales market and also provides details regarding the various products and services available.



The study also delivers an in-depth analysis of the shares, position, and size and volume growth expected for all the segments. The report segments the global laboratory information management system sales market on the basis of product type, application, and region. It mainly focuses on the various factors driving and restraining the sales of laboratory information management systems. According to the report, the rising pressure on organizations, institutions, and research companies to comply with regulatory standards is expected to push the growth of the global laboratory information management system sales market.



The report states that the rising replacement of legacy solutions with commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions is anticipated to boost the sales of laboratory information management systems at the global and the regional levels. Development of bio-repositories and bio-banks is likely to positively impact the consumption of laboratory information management systems across the globe.



Furthermore, forums and conferences being conducted for spreading awareness regarding the adoption of laboratory information management systems are likely to act as market boosters. The growing need for the integration of healthcare systems coupled with the ongoing research and development activities for the technological advancement of laboratory information management systems are factors that are further expected to enhance sales of the same.





Manufacturers of laboratory information management systems can expect to gain growth opportunities from the advent of cloud-based LIMS and their deployment in academic research institutes. Moreover, emerging economies such as countries in the Asia Pacific region are likely to emerge as potential markets for laboratory information management systems. However, lack of trained personnel and expensive maintenance of LIMS are projected to restrain their sales over the next couple of years. Small players operating in the global laboratory information management system market are anticipated to face challenges regarding their survival. The rising interface of different laboratory instruments with LIMS is further expected to challenge the growth of the market.



Based on geography, the report segments the global LIMS sales market into India, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. Among these, North America is likely to emerge dominant by 2021. Some of the key players in the global LIMS sales market are Dassault, Core Informatics, LabWare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Autoscribe Informatics, and Applikon among others.





Market Research HUB (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Market Research HUB

Sudip Saha

