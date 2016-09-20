Status of Talvivaara's reorganization proceedings

Status of Talvivaara's reorganization proceedings



The Company has started preparations for the conversion issue in accordance with

the restructuring programme







Talvivaara Mining Company Plc ("Company" or "Talvivaara") announces that today

it has received a statement from the Administrator of its corporate

reorganization proceedings in which the Administrator gives his view on the

status of the fulfillment of the special conditions in the corporate

restructuring programme. As part of fulfilling the special conditions of the

restructuring programme the Company has started preparations for the conversion

issue as set out in the restructuring programme.



The Administrator filed the final draft restructuring programme with the

District Court of Espoo on 10 April 2015. The confirmation and entry into force

of the draft restructuring programme requires the fulfilment of all of the

following special conditions:



a. Talvivaara succeeds in negotiating an agreement with the party that

purchases Talvivaara Sotkamo Ltd's mining operations from the bankruptcy

estate based on which:





1. Talvivaara can obtain sufficient cash flow to cover the costs of its

business operations if the Company's other assets or other cash flows

are not sufficient to cover said costs; and



2. Talvivaara has the right to make an investment sufficient to acquire a

significant minority stake in the company engaging in the mining

operations, or the parties complete a different financial and/or

operative arrangement that will secure the continuance of the Company's



eligible business;



b. The general meeting of shareholders of Talvivaara:





1. approves the opportunity to be offered to all holders of unsecured

restructuring debts to convert the full amount (but not a part thereof)

of their unsecured restructuring debt into shares in the Company with

due regard to any limitations of prohibitions set by foreign securities

laws that would make the offering of the conversion right to certain

foreign creditors either illegal or unreasonably difficult to implement.

If all unsecured restructuring creditors exercise said opportunity, the

percentage of holdings of the Company's current shareholders would be

diluted by 70%. The conversion rate would be EUR 0.1144 per share; and



2. executes or authorises the Company's board of directors to execute a

financial arrangement (e.g. issuance of shares or bonds or execution of

other financing instrument) to raise the funds needed to execute an

arrangement referred to in section a) 2. and/or for paying the remaining

restructuring debts and for covering other possible liabilities to the

extent the Company's other funds are not sufficient for such purpose;





c. The proceedings for converting the restructuring debts into shares in the

Company have been completed in accordance with the section b) 1 above, and

the new shares have been registered in the Trade Register.



In addition to the above mentioned special conditions, the confirmation of the

programme also requires that other requirements set forth in law are fulfilled

and that no obstacles for the entry into force of the programme provided for in

the Restructuring of Enterprises Act are at hand. The Administrator shall

oversee the fulfillment of the special conditions set for the restructuring

programme and once the conditions have been fulfilled inform the District Court

therof. The District Court will decide on the approval of the final

restructuring programme.



Today the Administrator has stated that special conditions (b)(2) and (c) of the

restructuring programme are currently still to be fulfilled. In addition,

according to the Administrator, the fulfilment of all the special conditions and

purpose of the Restructuring Act will require that the Company's new business

opportunities are sufficiently developed so as to provide more tangible

prospects for future viable business operations.



As part of the fulfillment of the special condition of the restructuring

programme (special condition (c)) the Company has started preparations for the

share issue, whereby the holders of unsecured restructuring debts as defined in

the restructuring programme would be offered an opportunity to convert the full

amount of their unsecured restructuring debt into shares of the Company

("Conversion Issue"). According to the restructuring programme, the conversion

rate of the Conversion Issue shall be EUR 0.1144 per share. The Company

continues the preparations and will update the market in due course with regard

to the progress of the Conversion Issue.



During the current year, the Company has explored a number of new business ideas

and projects, which, if materialized, could create the Company's new core

business or part thereof. The Company continues to investigate and develop

selected projects. The new business opportunities currently being explored are

not limited to the mining industry, but also include amongst others projects

from the recycling and energy saving sectors. At this point it is too early for

the Company to take a view on the details of the projects or their likelihood to

be successfully realised. The Company will update the market in due course,

should the viability of one or more of the projects ultimately be demonstrated.







