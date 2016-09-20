(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Stock Exchange Release
Talvivaara Mining Company Plc
20 September 2016
Status of Talvivaara's reorganization proceedings
The Company has started preparations for the conversion issue in accordance with
the restructuring programme
Talvivaara Mining Company Plc ("Company" or "Talvivaara") announces that today
it has received a statement from the Administrator of its corporate
reorganization proceedings in which the Administrator gives his view on the
status of the fulfillment of the special conditions in the corporate
restructuring programme. As part of fulfilling the special conditions of the
restructuring programme the Company has started preparations for the conversion
issue as set out in the restructuring programme.
The Administrator filed the final draft restructuring programme with the
District Court of Espoo on 10 April 2015. The confirmation and entry into force
of the draft restructuring programme requires the fulfilment of all of the
following special conditions:
a. Talvivaara succeeds in negotiating an agreement with the party that
purchases Talvivaara Sotkamo Ltd's mining operations from the bankruptcy
estate based on which:
1. Talvivaara can obtain sufficient cash flow to cover the costs of its
business operations if the Company's other assets or other cash flows
are not sufficient to cover said costs; and
2. Talvivaara has the right to make an investment sufficient to acquire a
significant minority stake in the company engaging in the mining
operations, or the parties complete a different financial and/or
operative arrangement that will secure the continuance of the Company's
eligible business;
b. The general meeting of shareholders of Talvivaara:
1. approves the opportunity to be offered to all holders of unsecured
restructuring debts to convert the full amount (but not a part thereof)
of their unsecured restructuring debt into shares in the Company with
due regard to any limitations of prohibitions set by foreign securities
laws that would make the offering of the conversion right to certain
foreign creditors either illegal or unreasonably difficult to implement.
If all unsecured restructuring creditors exercise said opportunity, the
percentage of holdings of the Company's current shareholders would be
diluted by 70%. The conversion rate would be EUR 0.1144 per share; and
2. executes or authorises the Company's board of directors to execute a
financial arrangement (e.g. issuance of shares or bonds or execution of
other financing instrument) to raise the funds needed to execute an
arrangement referred to in section a) 2. and/or for paying the remaining
restructuring debts and for covering other possible liabilities to the
extent the Company's other funds are not sufficient for such purpose;
c. The proceedings for converting the restructuring debts into shares in the
Company have been completed in accordance with the section b) 1 above, and
the new shares have been registered in the Trade Register.
In addition to the above mentioned special conditions, the confirmation of the
programme also requires that other requirements set forth in law are fulfilled
and that no obstacles for the entry into force of the programme provided for in
the Restructuring of Enterprises Act are at hand. The Administrator shall
oversee the fulfillment of the special conditions set for the restructuring
programme and once the conditions have been fulfilled inform the District Court
therof. The District Court will decide on the approval of the final
restructuring programme.
Today the Administrator has stated that special conditions (b)(2) and (c) of the
restructuring programme are currently still to be fulfilled. In addition,
according to the Administrator, the fulfilment of all the special conditions and
purpose of the Restructuring Act will require that the Company's new business
opportunities are sufficiently developed so as to provide more tangible
prospects for future viable business operations.
As part of the fulfillment of the special condition of the restructuring
programme (special condition (c)) the Company has started preparations for the
share issue, whereby the holders of unsecured restructuring debts as defined in
the restructuring programme would be offered an opportunity to convert the full
amount of their unsecured restructuring debt into shares of the Company
("Conversion Issue"). According to the restructuring programme, the conversion
rate of the Conversion Issue shall be EUR 0.1144 per share. The Company
continues the preparations and will update the market in due course with regard
to the progress of the Conversion Issue.
During the current year, the Company has explored a number of new business ideas
and projects, which, if materialized, could create the Company's new core
business or part thereof. The Company continues to investigate and develop
selected projects. The new business opportunities currently being explored are
not limited to the mining industry, but also include amongst others projects
from the recycling and energy saving sectors. At this point it is too early for
the Company to take a view on the details of the projects or their likelihood to
be successfully realised. The Company will update the market in due course,
should the viability of one or more of the projects ultimately be demonstrated.
Enquiries
Talvivaara Mining Company Plc Tel +358 20 7129 800
Pekka Perä, CEO
Pekka Erkinheimo, Deputy CEO
Status of Talvivaara?s reorganization proceedings:
http://hugin.info/136227/R/2043398/762869.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtiö Oyj via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.talvivaara.com
Date: 09/20/2016 - 15:07
Language: English
News-ID 495901
Character count: 7104
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtiö Oyj
Stadt: Espoo
Number of hits: 49
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.548
|Registriert Heute:
|17
|Registriert Gestern:
|20
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|239
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.