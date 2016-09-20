Talvivaara will publish the Interim Report and Interim Financial Statements for period January - June 2016 on 22 September 2016

Talvivaara will publish the Interim Report and Interim Financial Statements for

period January - June 2016 on 22 September 2016







As previously announced Talvivaara Mining Company Plc ("Company") will publish

the Interim Report for period January - June 2016 on 22 September 2016. In

addition to the Interim Report, the Company will publish separate audited

Interim Financial Statements for period January - June 2016 on 22 September

2016.







Enquiries



Talvivaara Mining Company Plc Tel +358 20 7129 800



Pekka Perä, CEO



Pekka Erkinheimo, Deputy CEO













Talvivaara to publish Interim Report for period Jan ? Jun 16:

http://hugin.info/136227/R/2043406/762872.pdf







