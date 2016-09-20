       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Talvivaara will publish the Interim Report and Interim Financial Statements for period January - June 2016 on 22 September 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Stock Exchange Release

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc

20 September 2016





As previously announced Talvivaara Mining Company Plc ("Company") will publish
the Interim Report for period January - June 2016 on 22 September 2016. In
addition to the Interim Report, the Company will publish separate audited
Interim Financial Statements for period January - June 2016 on 22 September
2016.



Enquiries

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc Tel +358 20 7129 800

Pekka Perä, CEO

Pekka Erkinheimo, Deputy CEO






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtiö Oyj via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.talvivaara.com



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtiö Oyj
Stadt: Espoo


