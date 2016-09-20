(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Stock Exchange Release
Talvivaara Mining Company Plc
20 September 2016
Talvivaara will publish the Interim Report and Interim Financial Statements for
period January - June 2016 on 22 September 2016
As previously announced Talvivaara Mining Company Plc ("Company") will publish
the Interim Report for period January - June 2016 on 22 September 2016. In
addition to the Interim Report, the Company will publish separate audited
Interim Financial Statements for period January - June 2016 on 22 September
2016.
Enquiries
Talvivaara Mining Company Plc Tel +358 20 7129 800
Pekka Perä, CEO
Pekka Erkinheimo, Deputy CEO
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.