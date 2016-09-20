ConnectWise Announces New Business Intelligence Capabilities for Its Quote and Proposal Automation Solution

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Quosal BI helps technology solution providers make better business decisions



Kent McNall, General Manager, Quosal



TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, a company that

transforms how technology solution providers successfully build, manage and grow

their businesses, has introduced new business intelligence (BI) capabilities

for Quosal, its comprehensive cloud-based quote and proposal automation

solution. The just-launched Quosal BI feature provides ConnectWise partners

using Quosal with a robust, ready-to-go set of customizable, interactive reports

and dashboards designed to analyze and share data collected by Microsoft Power

BI.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36069133-

48d0-406b-89ed-16b26bc7875a.



"One of our priorities at ConnectWise is discovering new ways to provide

additional value to our partners and to help them grow their businesses," said

Kent McNall, General Manager of Quosal. "The intelligence capabilities that are

now integrated into our quote and proposal automation platform do just that by

giving sales teams and executive management critical insights and analytics

they've never had about one of the most important business processes in their

organizations."



The broad range of information made easily accessible with Quosal BI reporting

ranges from detailed quoting and sales breakdowns by customer and customer

segments, products and manufacturers, sale representatives and sales team, and

time-over-time segments.



Chris Drynan, Vice President of Operations for Integrated Media

Technologies said the new Quosal BI dashboards and analytics he has been using

in beta provide a level of detail he did not have in the past. "One of the

biggest plusses for me is the ability to dig into the details of the quoting



process and have access to metrics that simply were not available via our CRM

tool," he said. "This new capability fills the missing link in our decision

making."



Quosal is one of the most widely deployed quote and proposal applications in the

world. According to McNall, the number of partners taking advantage of the

platform has grown an average of 30 percent a year during each of the last five

years. Based on current trends, he expects that by the end of 2016, business

owners who use the platform will have realized close to $10 billion in approved

quotes.



To learn more about Quosal BI analytic capabilities and its templates, reports

and dashboards - as well as a number of additional functionality and

technological enhancements that make the platform faster and easier to use -

check out this blog post and register now for one of the Quosal

webinars scheduled tomorrow at 11 a.m and 7 p.m. Eastern time.



Follow ConnectWise

LinkedIn

ConnectWise Blog

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube



About ConnectWise

ConnectWise® transforms how technology solution providers successfully build,

manage and grow their businesses. Through the ConnectWise® Business Suite(TM) -

a comprehensive set of award-winning solutions that deliver a seamless user

experience - ConnectWise gives its partners the ability to increase

productivity, efficiency and profitability. Just as importantly, ConnectWise's

relentless commitment to innovation and unparalleled passion for partner success

assures its partners have comprehensive business support through every step of

their journey. Today, more than 100,000 users in over 50 countries take

advantage of the competitive edge that comes from ConnectWise solutions and its

powerful network of ideas and experts. For more information,

visit www.ConnectWise.com or call 800-671-6898.



Copyright 2016 ConnectWise, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All trademarks, trade

names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective

companies. All other company, product, or service names may be trademarks or

service marks of others and are the property of their respective owners.



Contact Info

Diane Rose for ConnectWise

+1 727.238.7567

diane(at)dkrcomms.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ConnectWise via GlobeNewswire











PressRelease by

ConnectWise

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/20/2016 - 15:01

Language: English

News-ID 495909

Character count: 4937

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ConnectWise

Stadt: Tampa





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease