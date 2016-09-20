(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, a company that
transforms how technology solution providers successfully build, manage and grow
their businesses, has introduced new business intelligence (BI) capabilities
for Quosal, its comprehensive cloud-based quote and proposal automation
solution. The just-launched Quosal BI feature provides ConnectWise partners
using Quosal with a robust, ready-to-go set of customizable, interactive reports
and dashboards designed to analyze and share data collected by Microsoft Power
BI.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available
at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36069133-
48d0-406b-89ed-16b26bc7875a.
"One of our priorities at ConnectWise is discovering new ways to provide
additional value to our partners and to help them grow their businesses," said
Kent McNall, General Manager of Quosal. "The intelligence capabilities that are
now integrated into our quote and proposal automation platform do just that by
giving sales teams and executive management critical insights and analytics
they've never had about one of the most important business processes in their
organizations."
The broad range of information made easily accessible with Quosal BI reporting
ranges from detailed quoting and sales breakdowns by customer and customer
segments, products and manufacturers, sale representatives and sales team, and
time-over-time segments.
Chris Drynan, Vice President of Operations for Integrated Media
Technologies said the new Quosal BI dashboards and analytics he has been using
in beta provide a level of detail he did not have in the past. "One of the
biggest plusses for me is the ability to dig into the details of the quoting
process and have access to metrics that simply were not available via our CRM
tool," he said. "This new capability fills the missing link in our decision
making."
Quosal is one of the most widely deployed quote and proposal applications in the
world. According to McNall, the number of partners taking advantage of the
platform has grown an average of 30 percent a year during each of the last five
years. Based on current trends, he expects that by the end of 2016, business
owners who use the platform will have realized close to $10 billion in approved
quotes.
To learn more about Quosal BI analytic capabilities and its templates, reports
and dashboards - as well as a number of additional functionality and
technological enhancements that make the platform faster and easier to use -
check out this blog post and register now for one of the Quosal
webinars scheduled tomorrow at 11 a.m and 7 p.m. Eastern time.
