Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Reporting of Transactions by Members of the Executive Management - Incentive Programmes

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 46/2016





Copenhagen, 20 September 2016





Reporting of Transactions by Members of the Executive Management - Incentive

Programmes





Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S has under its long-term incentive programme (the

LTIP) and transition share programme (the TSP) granted performance share units

(PSUs) to additional members of the Executive Management. Reference is made to

the announcement on 27 June 2016 of the implementation of the programme and the

first grants.



With reference to Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse the

company hereby reports the following transactions involving members of the

Executive Management:



1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely

associated

a)

Name

Vincent Crepy

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

Executive Vice President and member of the Executive Management

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Performance share units







DK0060696300 - STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Received performance share units under the Long-term Incentive Programme which

are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the

financial years 2016-2018





Received performance share units under the Transition Share Programme which are

conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial

years 2016-2017

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+-----------------------------------------+

|Price(s)| Volume(s) |

+--------+-----------------------------------------+

|DKK 0 |Long-term Incentive programme: 9,933 PSUs|

| |Transition Share Programme: 9,933 PSUs |

|DKK 0 |Dividend PSUs 2016: 956 |

| | |

|DKK 0 | |

+--------+-----------------------------------------+

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: 20,822 Performance Share Units



Aggregated price: DKK 0

e)

Date of the transaction

2016-09-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue





1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely

associated

a)

Name

Rob Zwarts

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

Executive Vice President and member of the Executive Management

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Performance share units







DK0060696300 - STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Received performance share units under the Long-term Incentive Programme which

are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the

financial years 2016-2018



Received performance share units under the Transition Share Programme which are

conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial

years 2016-2017

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+-----------------------------------------+

|Price(s)|Volume(s) |

+--------+-----------------------------------------+

|DKK 0 |Long-term Incentive Programme: 8,372 PSUs|

| |Transition Share Programme: 8,372 PSUs |

|DKK 0 |Dividend PSUs 2016: |

| |806 PSU |

|DKK 0 | |

+--------+-----------------------------------------+

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: 17.550 Performance Share Units



Aggregated price: DKK 0

e)

Date of the transaction

2016-09-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



The number of PSUs granted to the Executive Management has been based on the

average share price of the 10 trading days following the listing of the company

on 10 February 2016 on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Further, the participants have

received PSUs corresponding to the dividend paid by the company in April 2016.



Upon vesting each of the PSUs granted to the above mentioned members of the

Executive Management entitles the holder to a cash compensation equivalent to

the value of one share in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S. The actual

compensation upon vesting may range between 0 and 200% of the grant and is

determined by the achievement of certain performance indicators in the financial

years 2016-2018. The market value of the PSUs granted today to the said members

of the Executive Management is DKK 2,269,598 and DKK 1,912,950, respectively

(based on closing share price of 19 September 2016 and 100% vesting).



Further, certain members of senior management have been granted 2,967 PSUs in

total. Upon vesting, each of these PSUs entitles the holder to receive one share

in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S at no cost, or the corresponding cash value.

The actual number of shares (or cash equivalent) vesting may range between 0 and

200% of the grant and is determined by the achievement of certain performance

indicators in the financial years 2016-2018.



The two programmes now comprise a total of 207,578 PSUs of which 166,456 PSUs

have been granted to members of the Executive Management, and 41,122 PSUs have

been granted to certain members of senior management.





For further information, please contact:

For media enquiries:

Kaspar Bach Habersaat, Director of Group Communications, phone: +45 7220 7152

or kaspar.bach(at)st-group.com.



For investor enquiries:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 7220 7126 or torben.sand(at)st-

group.com.







About Scandinavian Tobacco Group



Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S with its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a world

leading producer of cigars and traditional pipe tobacco. The Group also produces

fine-cut tobacco and sells tobacco-related accessories. The Group produces and

sells 3 billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco annually.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group believes it is the only company globally with a core

strategic focus on production and distribution in all of these tobacco

categories.



Scandinavian Tobacco Group holds market-leading positions in the machine-made

cigar market in Europe, the handmade cigar market in the US, the online and

catalogue retail sales of cigars in the US, the traditional pipe tobacco market

globally and in selected fine-cut tobacco markets.



Scandinavian Tobacco Group has a diversified portfolio of more than 200 brands

providing a complementary range of established global brands and local

champions. In the cigar segment, the brand portfolio comprises Café Crème, La

Paz, Macanudo, CAO, Partagas (US) and Cohiba (US). Pipe tobacco brands include

Captain Black, Erinmore, Borkum Riff and W.Ø. Larsen, while leading fine-cut

tobacco brands include Bugler, Break, Escort, Bali Shag and Tiedemanns.



As at 31 December 2015, the Group employed approx. 8,100 people in the Dominican

Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Canada

and the US.



For more information please visit www.st-group.com.









