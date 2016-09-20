ASC Technologies to Exhibit at 36th GITEX Technology Week in Dubai

Hoesbach/Germany, September 20, 2016  ASC will present the latest release of its Workforce Optimization (WFO) and compliance solution neo 5.0 at GITEX 2016, October 16 - 20, at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai.

GITEX, widely acknowledged as the third largest annual global technology event, attracted more than 146,000 visitors from 144 countries last year, including 4,200 exhibitors. ASC will present its neo Recording and WFO Suite at a stand shared with other German organizations (Zaabeel Hall, booth Z-G5).



Marco Mueller, Chief Operating Officer of ASC, said, We are looking forward to demonstrating our neo Suite at one of the most prestigious global conferences for the ICT industry. neo 5.0 is closely aligned to todays customers and their communications preferences. It provides chat and video recording as well as sophisticated speech and screen recording analytics.



neo 5.0 represents ASCs latest software release for its recording and WFO Suite. It features omni-channel recording, automated quality and workforce management, and a new SCREENminer application to evaluate agents computer screens and identify inefficiency in business processes. New chat integrations include Cisco Jabber, Microsoft Skype for Business and Unify Open Fire. Video recording integrations are now available for Cisco UCM, Microsoft Skype for Business and active SIP solutions.



The neo Suite offers many integrations for prominent ITC providers including Cisco, Microsoft Skype for Business and Unify. Due to its subsidiary and local partners in Dubai, ASC is able to provide a wide variety of consulting and supporting services including comprehensive technical support.



ASC invites interested visitors and partners to view a demonstration of its latest technology at ASCs booth Z-G5 at Zaabeel Hall.



For more information about ASCs portfolio, please visit http://www.asctechnologies.com/.





