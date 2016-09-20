Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) wins 2nd place in the prestigious SAMS Europe Award 2016

(firmenpresse) - The Austrian Federal Railways implements the Software Asset Management platform SmartTrack successfully



Aachen/Germany, September 20, 2016  Asperas customer Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) won 2nd place at the 5th SAMS Europe Award for group-wide rollout of the automated software asset management (SAM) solution SmartTrack. The award was presented yesterday evening during the awards ceremony at the Steigenberger Hotel am Kanzleramt in Berlin.



Nearly 200 leading experts from the European SAM community met under the slogan Managing SAM Transition and Transformation on September 19-20, 2016. ÖBB impressed the jury with their commitment to enterprise-wide SAM and achieved 2nd place in the category Overall Project / Strategy.



This projects success is the reward for shaping and accomplishing a large-scale transformation process, said Hirsa Navid, Business Development Manager, ÖBB Business Competence Center GmbH, who was presented with the award. Were delighted at this token of acknowledgment for an exceptional team achievement. Apart from saving a lot of time and money, we managed to create great awareness for software license management at the group.



The projects objective was to enable automated license reporting, initially for the strategically most important vendors, and optimize the IT processes that had evolved over many years in a heterogeneous IT landscape. The new SAM solution was intended to replace redundant and manual processes. After the roles and responsibilities had been defined, the SAM project was implemented on both the client and server side, following a multi-stage concept. As part of the project SmartTrack was rolled out to cover the license management needs for nearly 40,000 employees throughout the group.



Congratulations to our customer ÖBB, says Olaf Diehl, Managing Director of Aspera. Were overjoyed that weve been able to help Austrian Federal Railways with a strategic solution suited to its needs. SmartTrack impressed with its depth of features and maximum precision in recording the products of software vendors on the market.





SAMS Europe is one of the most important international events for software asset management and software license management. The event is staged by the we.CONECT Group. we.CONECT bestows its annual awards on companies for their innovative, successful projects.



This years jury consisted of Jas Kalay, Global Software Asset Manager, Reckitt Benkiser Group plc from the UK, Rajiv Gupta, Head of Internal Controls, India & South West Asia, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages P. Ltd. from India and Steven Wynants, Vendor Management & OCIO Operations, Toyota Motor Europe, Belgium.



As a comprehensive, global mobility services provider the ÖBB Group brings 459 million passengers and 111.1 million tons of goods to their destination every year in an eco-friendly manner. 92 percent of the traction power comes from renewable energy sources, up to 90 percent from hydraulic energy. In 2015, ÖBB was among the most punctual railway operators in Europe with a punctuality rate of 96.3 percent. About 40,000 employees in railways and bus services (plus 1,700 apprentices and trainees) across the Group ensure that around 1.3 million passengers reach their destination safely every day.







