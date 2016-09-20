Powerful green screen software gets major upgrade

(firmenpresse) - NORWICH, UK, September 20th, 2016 - FXHOME (fxhome.com) today released the latest version of their leading green screen photography software PhotoKey 8 Pro (fxhome.com/photokey). Available for just $299, its advanced technology is designed for studio, creative and event photographers seeking intuitive and powerful software to improve the quality of their images, speed up their workflow and provide an enjoyable experience for themselves and their clients.



Available for both Mac and PC, PhotoKey 8 Pro contains the worlds most powerful automatic chroma key tool available; instantly analyzing and removing the green screen and replacing it with a new background to create stunning images to a high professional standard. Layers and overlay functions help create beautiful and unique images with a vast selection of artistic filters providing total creative control. Powerful batch exporting tools allow photographers to seamlessly produce thousands of images at major live events and studio shoots.



Were excited to offer this powerful, newly-improved version of PhotoKey to photographers around the world, says Josh Davies, CEO and Founder of FXHOME. Users get more choice, more power and more flexibility with our range of new features including professional backdrops, incredible keying tools and instant artistic filters. This is our best version yet and we know our photographers are going to love how it improves their workflow.



With over 80,000 users worldwide, PhotoKey 8 Pro introduces a whole range of new features and improvements. The standalone product now contains a massive library of 250 background images as standard, covering a wide range of themes including Adventure, Beauty, Corporate Portrait, Gothic, London Sightseeing, Pets, Seniors, Studio Background and Urban.



Development of new keying techniques including luminosity keying and color matting give photographers more control than ever. New creative effects include PhotoKey 8 Pros Auto Skin Tones, which can detect faces and automatically set the White Balance to produce pleasing skin tones with minimal effort. The workflow is made even better for Windows users with new HiDPI support, delivering a beautiful, high resolution interface.





PhotoKey 8 Pros improved Photoshop plugin is now fully compatible with Photoshop Actions, improving users productivity by recording complex operations and automating their workflow.



For professional photographers looking for brand discretion, Stealth Incognito mode is also available from the FXHOME store (fxhome.com/store) along with additional backdrop packs and exclusive bundled versions of the software.







