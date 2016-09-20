Hortonworks, IBM Collaborate to Offer Open Source Distribution on Power Systems

Latest Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP) to provide IBM customers with more choice in open source Hadoop distribution for big data processing

(PresseBox) - 16 - IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Hortonworks (NASDAQ: HDP) today announced the planned availability of Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP®) for IBM Power Systems enabling POWER8 clients to support a broad range of new applications while enriching existing ones with additional data sources.

HDP?s secure, enterprise-ready open source Apache Hadoop distribution provides clients with a highly scalable storage platform designed to process large data sets across thousands of computing nodes. For enterprise users running POWER8-based systems, the first microprocessor designed for big data and analytics, Hortonworks provides a new distribution option for selecting a cost-effective platform for running their big data and analytics workloads. This open source Hadoop and Spark distribution will complement the performance of Power Systems by allowing clients to quickly gain business insights from their structured and unstructured data.

?In order to compete and succeed in today?s world of exponentially growing data, companies across all industries must find a way to deal with data performance, scalability and acceleration issues,? said Terri Virnig, Vice President, Offering Management, Power Software Solutions, IBM. ?We designed our POWER8 processor to provide leading I/O and memory capabilities inherently needed for fast data access and movement across a wide range of big data, analytics and cognitive applications.?

Hortonworks and IBM are founding members of the Open Data Platform Initiative (ODPi). Launched in February 2015, ODPi is comprised of industry leaders working collaboratively to define and promote a set of standard open source technologies and increase compatibility among big data platforms. With Hortonworks HDP available on POWER8-based systems, IBM clients will have increased choice when selecting a top tier distribution for Hadoop and Spark, enabling them to fully exploit the performance, scalability and acceleration capabilities of the POWER8 platform.



?Customers who are looking to transform their data architecture want the flexibility of deployment on their preferred hardware platform,? said Scott Gnau, CTO of Hortonworks. ?Through our collaboration with IBM, customers will fully benefit from Hortonworks? 100 percent open source Hadoop distribution in combination with the unique value of IBM Power Systems.?

To learn more about HDP on IBM Power Systems, visit http://www.03.ibm.com/systems/power/or the IBM Systems blog.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks is an industry leading innovator that creates, distributes and supports enterprise-ready open and connected data platforms and modern data applications that deliver actionable intelligence from all data: data-in-motion and data-at-rest. Hortonworks is focused on driving innovation in open source communities such as Apache Hadoop, Apache NiFi and Apache Spark. Along with its 1,800+ partners, Hortonworks provides the expertise, training and services that allow customers to unlock transformational value for their organizations across any line of business.





PressRelease by

IBM Deutschland GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/20/2016 - 16:06

Language: English

News-ID 495925

Character count: 3494

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: IBM Deutschland GmbH

Stadt: Las Vegas





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease