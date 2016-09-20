       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Electronics & Communications


REMINDER: MEDIA ALERT: Kilopass to Exhibit at TSMC 2016 OIP Ecosystem Forum(R)

Will Showcase Its Ultra-Low Power, High-Performance Embedded Non-Volatile Memory IP

ID: 495932
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 --

, the leading provider of semiconductor embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) intellectual property (IP)

Will demonstrate its antifuse eNVM IP's ultra-low power and high-performance features, fast access speed, megabits of capacity, more than 10 years of data retention and flexible programming options at the TSMC 2016 Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem Forum (Booth #302).

Thursday, September 22, from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, Calif.
For more information about Kilopass and its eNVM IP, visit:
To learn more about TSMC 2016 OIP Ecosystem Forum, go to:

, is the leader in embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) intellectual property (IP). Its patented technologies of one-time programmable (OTP) NVM solutions have boundless capacity to scale to advanced CMOS process geometries. They are portable to every major foundry and integrated device manufacturer (IDM), and meet market demands for increased integration, higher densities, lower cost, low-power management, better reliability and improved security. Trusted by today's best-known brands, Kilopass' technology has been integrated by more than 170 customers, with 10-billion units shipped in over 400 industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, mobile, analog and mixed-signal, and internet of things (IoT) chip designs. For more information, visit or email

Follow Kilopass on Twitter at

For more information, contact:
Nanette Collins
Public Relations for Kilopass Technology, Inc.
(617) 437-1822


Mary Svoboda
Kilopass Technology, Inc.
(408) 709-2861



Keywords (optional):

kilopass-technology, inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/20/2016 - 15:00
Language: English
News-ID 495932
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Kilopass Technology, Inc.
Stadt: SAN JOSE, CA


Number of hits: 15

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Electronics & Communications




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.548
Registriert Heute: 17
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 239


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z