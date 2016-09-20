REMINDER: MEDIA ALERT: Kilopass to Exhibit at TSMC 2016 OIP Ecosystem Forum(R)

, the leading provider of semiconductor embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) intellectual property (IP)

Will demonstrate its antifuse eNVM IP's ultra-low power and high-performance features, fast access speed, megabits of capacity, more than 10 years of data retention and flexible programming options at the TSMC 2016 Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem Forum (Booth #302).

Thursday, September 22, from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, Calif.

, is the leader in embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) intellectual property (IP). Its patented technologies of one-time programmable (OTP) NVM solutions have boundless capacity to scale to advanced CMOS process geometries. They are portable to every major foundry and integrated device manufacturer (IDM), and meet market demands for increased integration, higher densities, lower cost, low-power management, better reliability and improved security. Trusted by today's best-known brands, Kilopass' technology has been integrated by more than 170 customers, with 10-billion units shipped in over 400 industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, mobile, analog and mixed-signal, and internet of things (IoT) chip designs. For more information, visit or email

