Sensors Midwest to Feature the Latest Trends & Solutions From 60+ Exhibitors

, taking place September 27-28 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, will highlight innovative and ground-breaking technologies from leading industry suppliers at the upcoming event. Featuring demos, new product announcements, Theater Sessions on the Show Floor, networking, and the cutting-edge Industrial IoT Pavilion showcasing leading players in this market, Sensors Midwest will allow current and future engineering professionals an opportunity to discover, explore, and connect with the sensors industry and solutions motivating it.

As the event returns to the Midwest, exhibitors are gearing up to connect with attendees to solve their toughest sensor challenges. Innovative companies, including Platinum Sponsor Exosite, Advantech B+B SmartWorx, CEL, Parker Hannifin, PCB Piezotronics, TT Electronics, and more will be on-hand.

"Tekscan is looking forward to exhibiting at Sensors Midwest. It is always a great opportunity to learn more about the sensor industry, as well as showcase some of our new innovative products. We are excited to share our new product for measuring nip width and pressure distribution as well as a new fabric based pressure sensor."

"We have been attending the annual Sensors Expo & Conference since 2009, first in Chicago, and now in Silicon Valley. Without question, Sensors has the greatest impact of any of the trade shows at which we exhibit and speak. There are more leads for applications, and more qualified attendees than other shows we attend. In addition, Sensors Midwest will provide us a very effective way to conduct ongoing business with our clients and partners who are in attendance."

"We had great success at Sensors Expo in San Jose, so we wanted to continue our success with Sensors Midwest. I have been attending Sensors Expo for over twenty years and it always provides a great avenue to reach potential new customers. Sensors Midwest will allow TT Electronics to interact with our customers and help provide product and technical assistance all in one show."

Limited booth spaces and sponsorship opportunities are available.

