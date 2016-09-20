DataVisor Named SINET 16 Innovator

DataVisor Recognized as One of the Most Innovative Cybersecurity Technologies of 2016 by Security Innovation Network (SINET)

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- has been named a 2016 SINET 16 Innovator, recognizing it as one of the most innovative cybersecurity technologies of 2016 by the Security Innovation Network (SINET). DataVisor and the DataVisor User Analytics Service are the only online fraud detection service utilizing unsupervised big data analytics to identify attack campaigns before they conduct any damage to consumer-facing online services.

SINET is an organization focused on advancing Cybersecurity innovation through global public-private collaboration and the SINET 16 is an annual awards program recognizing the most innovative technologies and compelling emerging companies in the security industry. Each year, SINET evaluates the technologies and products of hundreds of emerging Cybersecurity companies from all over the world, and selects the 16 most innovative and compelling companies. These 16 companies, known as the SINET 16 Innovators, are invited to present their products and solutions on stage in Washington D.C. at the annual SINET Showcase.

"At DataVisor, innovation is the driving force behind everything we do and we are constantly pushing to stay ahead of fraudsters, providing the best fraud protection to our customers," said Yinglian Xie, CEO and cofounder, DataVisor. "One thing that makes our approach unique is that it is preventative instead of reactive, and we are dedicated to changing the fight against fraud. Having this commitment recognized by SINET, alongside 15 other innovative companies in the industry, is an honor and a great testament to our mission and momentum in 2016."

DataVisor developed the first technology to successfully apply unsupervised analytics to detect cyberattack campaigns and can discover new, unknown attacks in the wild without relying on any prior knowledge, catching fraudulent user accounts at the incubation stage, before they do any damage or even launch their attacks.

"I am proud and excited to recognize DataVisor as one of this year's SINET 16 Innovators," said Robert Rodriguez, Chairman and Founder of SINET. "Of our four programs each year, Silicon Valley, New York City, Washington DC and London, the Showcase is my favorite as it has a clear deliverable in our mission to advance innovation in the Cybersecurity domain."

SINET is a "super connector." We provide a series of platforms for the business of Cybersecurity to take place within the global ecosystem of the entrepreneur including venture capital, investment banking, system integration, academia, science, legal, policy, and industry as well as Government intelligence, military and civilian departments and agencies.

Our programs consistently attract the highest level of international industry and government executives. SINET is well known for its coveted and unparalleled networking opportunities. SINET programs are supported by Department of Homeland Security, Science and Technology Directorate.

Learn more at . Connect with us on Twitter at (at)SINETconnection. Follow the conversation about SINET 16 at #SINET16 and this year's SINET Showcase at #SINETDC.

DataVisor is the leading online fraud detection service utilizing unsupervised big data analytics to identify attack campaigns before they conduct any damage to consumer-facing online services. DataVisor protects some of the largest online properties in the world from cyber attackers. For more information, visit .

