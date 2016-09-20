Solgari partners with ER Information Systems to bring cloud communications to its SME customers

ER Information Systems adds Solgaris cloud telephony and business communications software service to its product portfolio
(firmenpresse) - ER Information Systems adds Solgaris cloud telephony and business communications software service to its product portfolio
Solgari, the global provider of the worlds first complete enterprise cloud business communications software solution, has today announced its partnership with ER Information Systems, an IT and cloud computing support specialist. The partnership will enable ER Information Systems to provide its customers with a product portfolio that includes a complete end-to-end cloud telephony service.
Solgari provides ER Information Systems with a global Voice over IP (VoIP) and business communications technology that provides its small and medium enterprise (SME) customers with a seamless service, covering all requirements, wherever they are something that is particularly important for those with multiple sites and a growing number of remote workers. Solgari provides all telephony services through an integrated cloud software platform that requires no on-site maintenance, resulting in substantial cost savings.
Solgari is a great addition to our product portfolio, said Andy Knap, director at ER Information Systems. The majority of our customers are small and increasingly require a cost-effective solution that enables them to stay connected however or wherever they choose to work. Solgaris technology is exactly what SMEs are looking for it is reliable, scalable and much easier on the purse strings than traditional telephony systems.
Knap continued: Solgari stands out from the crowd. While there are a lot of companies in the cloud communications space, few can offer global presence and all the services with the ability to liaise with local telecommunications companies in each country. We are confident that our customers will see many benefits when using Solgaris technology.
ER Information Systems provides its clients, who are largely in the professional services sector, with cloud computing and IT support and consultancy. Solgari is the only global cloud business communications company that delivers business telephony, call and WebRTC video conferencing, desktop sharing, contact centre, IVR, call archiving, call encryption, PCI DSS compliance and carrier requirements through one integrated software platform.
We are extremely happy to be partnering with ER Information Systems, said Sheelagh Hawkins, director of channel, partnerships & alliances at Solgari. Our VoIP and cloud telephony solutions are perfect for small and medium businesses who dont have the skills, time or money to invest in traditional communications technology. We complement ER Information Systems product portfolio well and look forward to helping its European customers overcome their communications challenges as they grow.
More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Solgari-partners-with-ER-Information-Systems-to-bring-cloud-communications
Date: 09/20/2016 - 17:26
Language: English
News-ID 495939
Character count: 2975
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522883640
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 20/09/2016
Number of hits: 13
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.548
|Registriert Heute:
|17
|Registriert Gestern:
|20
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|244
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.