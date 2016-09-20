Shuttle's XPC NC02U Customizable Computer Offers Premier Performance in Space Saving, Ultra Small Form Factor

(firmenpresse) - CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world's leading designers of small form factor computers, today announced the upgrade to its XPC Nano line of barebone computers. The XPC NC02U Ultra Small Form Factor Series supports the latest Skylake®-U platform technology. It has a new elegant, space saving design and can attach directly to a monitor with a standard VESA mount, for an uncluttered workspace or all-in-one commercial application.

"Like all of Shuttle's computers, the new NC02U can be custom configured, which sets us apart from many other computer manufacturers with competing products," said Marty Lash, director sales and marketing, Shuttle Computer Group. "And the ultra-small form factor design makes it perfect for integrators who work in digital signage, kiosks, POS, and the SOHO and SMB markets."

The NC02U Series boasts a silent smart fan, which makes for quiet operation in any location. The new, more robust design makes memory module and storage installation easy, accepting an SSD hard drive that ranges from 7mm to 15mm.

The Nano XPC NC02U series has great connectivity with multiple I/O ports -- HDMI®, full DisplayPort, RS232, USB Type C, and Gigabit LAN, which means greater versatility -- users can connect to expansion devices and peripherals for a wide range of applications. It has 2 x 204 pin DDR3L SODIMM slots to support a maximum of 32GB, plus an M.2 2280 slot that supports SATA or PCIe interface drives for optimum performance.

The NC02U Series is available with Intel's Ultra Low-Power CPUs; embedded processor choices include Celeron®, and Core i3/i5/i7. Product numbers are NC02U, NC02U3, NC02U5, NC02U7 determined by processor and graphics capabilities. They also come with unique features like an SD card reader.

The XPC Nano NC02U computers come with a three-year limited warranty and are available through Shuttle's Distribution Partners including ASI, IngramMicro, MaLabs, Synnex and others.

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

For more information, visit or call 1-888-972-1818.

VESA is a registered trademark of VESA Corp. HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Date: 09/20/2016 - 15:11

