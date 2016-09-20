Realty ONE Group Promotes Kathryn Bovard to VP of National Broker Relations; Bovard Runs for President Elect of Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- -- a dynamic, full-service real estate brokerage and the fastest-growing independent real estate lifestyle brand in the nation -- is pleased to announce that Kathryn Bovard has been promoted from corporate broker to vice president of national broker relations. She will be responsible for increasing Realty ONE Group's agent population while providing and communicating the amazing benefits and tools that the company provides. In addition to her new role at Realty ONE Group, Bovard will also run for president in the upcoming election for the , where she previously served as vice president. Realty ONE Group is the number-one real estate brokerage firm in market share by size, sales and transaction volume in Las Vegas.

A 30-year Las Vegas resident and realtor for more than 25 years, Bovard is passionate and enthusiastic about the local real estate community. She is certified to teach continuing education classes, including agency and broker management, real estate law and social media, and is a certified mediator, appointed by the Nevada Supreme Court to the Nevada Mediation Program Advisory Committee. She also serves on the Nevada Real Estate Division Advisory Committee and, in addition to serving as vice president of GLVAR, Bovard has served on the board of directors as both director and treasurer.

"As a visionary, I'm always aligning with like-minded professionals who are strong leaders and passionate about creating more success for realtors," says Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group. "Kathryn has been fantastic at Realty ONE Group over the past five years, but more importantly, completely committed to the Las Vegas real estate community for the past 25 years. I'm proud to endorse Kathryn Bovard for president elect of GLVAR as she will continue to protect and support its members."

The 2017 GLVAR voting process runs from September 19, 2016 through September 21, and includes two additional esteemed Realty ONE Group agents from Bovard's office: Mark W. Sivek for vice president and Chantel Tilley for board of directors.

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an independent, fully integrated residential real estate company designed with a "You First" approach that empowers real estate professionals to open new doors and change lives every single day. Privately-owned and 100 percent debt-free, Realty ONE Group has rapidly evolved into a dynamic and authentic lifestyle brand, with more than 8,400 real estate professionals in 70 offices across 17 states. Ranked Among Inc. 500's Fastest-Growing Companies, Realty ONE Group not only delivers extraordinary results that exceed client expectations but also inspires the entrepreneurial American spirit, with franchise opportunities available across the nation and one simple fee structure that enables individuals to continually reinvest in their own success. To learn more, visit .

